Deals: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is $350 off, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $280, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at $350 off, plus Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale, and Skagen’s smartwatches see a discount. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $350 on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB Smartphone for $1,100. Typically fetching $1,450, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. For comparison, this is also just $1 more than the 128GB model. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display that’s completed by a 10MP selfie camera with hole punch design. Staples of the Note lineup like S-Pen support are included alongside a triple camera array and microSD card expansion.

Save up to $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $350. Down from its $430 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Score the 64GB model for $280, down from its $350 going rate. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside 4GB of RAM, and expandable microSD card storage to complement the onboard 64GB of space. You’ll also find an included S-Pen for taking notes or creating some digital art.

Skagen Falster 2 is $99

Amazon currently offers the Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $99. Down from its $129 going rate, other models still sell for over $180 at Amazon with today’s price cut taking 23% off the going rate and matching the all-time low. This Wear OS-powered smartwatch brings a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display to your wrist complete with a whole host of fitness tracking prowess. Highlights include built-in heart rate monitoring alongside activity tracking and more. The stainless steel case pairs with a Milanese-style band and delivers a swim-proof form-factor.

