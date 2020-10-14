Amazon Prime Day week is here, and the team at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all the best offers over the next few days. Various other retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, are all also putting on their own events to correspond with Amazon’s sale. Below you’ll find all the best Prime Day 2020 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Prime Day set to deliver much-anticipated deals
Amazon is rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Google:
Fresh Prime Day deals on Google-friendly tech include Samsung Galaxy smartwatches and tablets from $90. You can also score discounts on budget-friendly Android devices, and more as part of this promotion.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 hits $230 for Prime Day, more from $90
- Samsung Galaxy tablets now up to $150 off: Tab S7 $550, more from $100
- Prime Day discounts Google Pixel 4/XL from $449 (Reg. $600+)
- Sony’s unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone falls to new low of $549 (Save $400)
- Budget-friendly Android deals abound from $20 in new Prime Day sale
- Samsung Galaxy smartphones from $200: S10 128GB now $575 (Reg. $700), more
- Google, Samsung, and other Chromebooks up to 20% off from $200 for Prime Day
- Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant, a built-in display, more for $39
- Score Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch at a new all-time low of $189 (Save 32%)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 hits best price yet at $550 following $395 discount
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low
- Score TCL’s unlocked 10L 64GB Android Smartphone at a low of $210 (Save $40)
Amazon:
Nearly everything that Amazon makes is on sale for Prime Day, including Kindle E-readers, Blink cameras, Fire TV streamers, and more.
- Kindle E-reader discounts abound for Prime Day with all-time lows from $60
- Latest Blink smart cameras up to 40% off for Prime Day at new lows from $50
- eero Mesh WiFi System hits $174 for Prime Day (Save $75), more from $69
- Amazon Fire HD tablets now starting from $80 for Prime Day (Nearly 50% off)
- Prime Day takes up to $150 off HD/4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Editions from $80
- Prime Day Fire TV Recast discounts level up your DVR game with lows from $130
Apple:
There are plenty of iPad deals to go around this year for Prime Day with prices starting at $299. You can also save on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and more:
- Prime Day Apple Watch deals from $169: Save on Series 6, SE, Nike+, more
- Prime Day iPad deals: Save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, 2020 iPad Pro, more
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1TB is $199 off, delivering an all-time low price
- Bring home the latest 10.2-inch iPad for $299 before Prime Day even starts
- Skip the latest release and get a bargain iPhone 8 from $220 (Cert. Refurb)
- AirPods Pro hit $199 as Prime Day deals kick-off, AirPods with wireless case $119
- Woot discounts prev-gen. iMac and iMac Pro by up to 35% during Prime Day (Refurb)
- Apple Prime Day movie sale: 4K deals from $5, rentals starting at $1, more
- Take $100 off Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac as Prime Day deals roll-in
- Latest MacBook Air drops to new Amazon all-time lows from $850
General tech:
- Aqara’s Prime Day discounts take up to 33% off HomeKit accessories from $12
- Twelve South Prime Day sale drops prices by up to 40% on Mac/iPhone essentials
- Best Prime Day TV deals from $80: 8K starts at $2,298, OLED from $1,298, more
- Emerson’s HomeKit thermostat returns to 2020 low at $79, more from $15
- Score new all-time lows on Arlo Ultra HomeKit 4K cameras, more from $140
- JBL’s Boombox Speaker packs room-filling sound at a new low of $280 (Save 30%)
- Amazon discounts build-your-own-PC gear like Zen 3 motherboards, more from $12
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ 8-core i7 + 2070S hits low of $2,100, more from $26
- Brydge Prime Day sale bypasses Apple’s tax with keyboards and docks from $50
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 hit new low for Prime Day, more up to 60% off
- Anker Prime Day event delivers deals on iPhone/Android essentials, docks, more
Fashion:
- Columbia apparel and shoes up to 45% off today only at Amazon: Jackets, more
- Amazon’s in-house baby and kids clothing from $7 Prime shipped, today only
- Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles under $75 + free shipping
- Backcountry’s 48-Hour Sale takes extra 20% off clearance: North Face, more
- Samsonite and American Tourister luggage up to 50% off at Amazon’s Prime Day
- Amazon’s offering up to 60% off Lacoste apparel from $18 Prime shipped
- Oakley sunglasses, MacBook bags, apparel, more up to 50% off at Amazon
- Amazon’s offering Levi’s jeans up to 50% off from just $30 shipped, today only
- Calvin Klein underwear for men and women from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Amazon’s offering up to 65% off Haggar menswear from $18 Prime shipped
Home goods:
- Amazon offers up to $200 off iRobot Roomba robo vacs today from $200
- Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest whitestrips, more from $8 for Prime Day
- Rubbermaid food storage sets up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day, deals from $16
- Grabbing a smart lock this Prime Day? DEWALT’s Installation Kit has hit $23.50
- Men’s shavers and trimmers from $30: Philips Bodygroom, OneBlade, more
- Siri control highlights this HomeKit-enabled oil diffuser at $50 shipped
- Zinus’ versatile End Table/Night Stand strikes $37 (Save 26%)
- Acquire Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set while it’s down to $18 at Amazon
