Deals: OnePlus 9 5G bundles $179 off, Lenovo Smart Clock $35, Acer Chromebook Spin 311, more

All of Friday’s best Android-friendly deals are now ready for you. On top of new all-time lows on OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro with up to $179 in savings, we have the Google Assistant Lenovo Smart Clock down at $35, Amazon’s Chromebook sale featuring Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle OnePlus 9 5G with OnePlus Buds Pro at low of $179 off

Today, OnePlus is discounting its unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with its OnePlus Buds Pro for $699 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $730 for the phone on Amazon and another $148 for the Buds Pro. Today’s deal saves you $179 and marks a new all-time low. They say the best camera is the one that you have on you, and that’s certainly the case with the OnePlus 9! This comes from the fact that it has a 48MP Hasselblad camera array so you can easily capture stunning images. With 5G connectivity, 128GB of storage, and a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, this is a compelling phone all around.

Bring Google Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clock at $35 (Reg. up to $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $34.99 shipped today only. This price is also matched on its website as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80 at Best Buy and currently $75 at Walmart, today’s offer is $45 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a 4-inch touch screen nightstand companion featuring Google’s virtual voice command assistant built right in. You can summon Google Assistant for all of the usual things, such as controlling your smart home gear, while a handy USB port provides wired charging capabilities for your other smart devices. The Smart Clock is rated 4+ stars from thousands of reviews at Best Buy.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 now $215 (Reg. $300) + more from $150

As part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 26% off monitors and Chromebooks from Sceptre, Acer, LG, and more. One standout is the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $214.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $300, this is $75 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 delivers a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree folding hinge, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage with up to 10-hours of battery life. This thing can run all of your Google apps and comes with 100GB of Google Drive storage.

