Google adding seven Stadia Pro games for December 2021, including Wreckfest

For the final drop of 2021, Stadia Pro is getting seven games for a bigger month than usual that’s mostly in line with past December offerings.

Next Wednesday, December 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with two new ones launching directly to Stadia Pro:

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS. OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots have a new commander – you! Assemble your squad and roll out for battle against the Decepticons… and team up in local multiplayer and get your friends in on the action. We’ve got Wreckfest coming your way on Stadia Pro, also on December 1. This action-packed demolition derby themed racing game features soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading. Choose from demolition derbies and more traditional track races. It’s all about fun, breakneck racing and over-the-top crashes.

This is followed by Destroy All Humans, Falconeer Warrior Edition, Foreclosed, and Little Nightmares. Unto The End, which was delayed in October, should also be coming on December 10.

This month sees two claimable game leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro on November 30: Everspace and Darksiders 2.

The count now stands at 46 titles after the additions/subtraction:

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Hitman, Republique, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Little Nightmares II, PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Floor Kids, MotoGP20, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Moonlighter, Street Power Football, Terraria, The Darkside Detective, Killer Queen Black, Valkyria Chronicles 4, GRIME, It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Blue Fire, Little Big Workshop, Wave Break, ARK: Survival Evolved, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, PGA TOUR 2K21, Hello Engineer – Early Access, Cake Bash, and Control Ultimate Edition, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, Saints Row IV, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, DIRT 5, Kemono Heroes, Wavetale, TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans, Falconeer Warrior Edition, Foreclosed, Little Nightmares, Unto the End

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro December 2021 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

