Bandwidth: Xbox adds Disney Dreamlight Valley, GeForce Now hits 1,400 games

This week is more or less a quiet one, with Xbox adding Disney Dreamlight Valley among a couple of other games this week to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. On top of that, GeForce Now hits 1,400 compatible streamed games on its service.

Xbox adds Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition

If you need to escape to your happy place, Disney Dreamlight Valley might be the game to jump into. Available from day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this new game allows you to take on a real-life sim mixed with an adventure game. Built off of Disney and Pixar characters, Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with all of the nostalgic friends you’re familiar with.

Those with Game Pass Ultimate get extra perks, including cosmetic items and in-game currency, according to Xbox.

For any other Xbox Game Pass Games, you’ll have to wait a week or so for Xbox to release more cloud titles. Here are some cloud games coming up:

DC League of Super-Pets – September 13

You Suck at Parking – September 14

GeForce Now hits 1,400 games

With the rate that GeForce Now churns out support for new and old games, it’s no wonder the service is already at a whopping 1,400 games supported. Of course, most games require ownership on your part from Steam or Epic Games Store, though GeForce Now is a fantastic streaming option for those that want to play away from their PC and from an existing library.

With Samsung adding the Gaming Hub, demand for more games is likely growing. With that, GeForce Now also has a newly updated UI in the Samsung Gaming Hub for subscribers. New and featured games appear at the top of the page in a tile set that allows you to pick from some of your favorites with ease.

GeForce Now is topping off that list of 1,400 with several new titles now available to dive into this week. Here’s the full list:

