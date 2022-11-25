Get a Lifetime cloud storage plan as low as $139 in the pCloud Black Friday sale

Secure your digital future this Black Friday by taking advantage of deals on Lifetime cloud storage plans from pCloud. Act now, plans start as low as $139!

Throughout the day, we use too many devices to only keep our files in one place. While we carry our smartphones everywhere, storage inevitably runs out over time, and it’s always safe to keep important files backed up in case something happens to your phone. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve lost photos because a phone broke unexpectedly.

The best practice for your important data is to store it all in the cloud, but over time you’ll end up spending a great deal of money protecting those files. The folks at pCloud have just the answer, offering “Lifetime” plans that will keep your data secured online for up to 99 years.

On a normal day, a Lifetime cloud storage plan from pCloud is already a fantastic deal, with 500GB retailing for $570. However, during Black Friday, you can get that same pCloud Lifetime subscription for just $139 — a 76% discount! The Black Friday deals don’t stop there, either, with pCloud offering similarly steep discounts on its 2TB and 10TB plans.

You can invite friends and family to use some of your pCloud storage, through “fair sharing.” This lets you share a folder with others and have their uploads count against your quota, not theirs. Or, you can simply share links to files to make them easily accessible to others, perfect for sharing photo albums. For those backing up movies or music, pCloud also includes a media player to make it easy to stream your files online.

To make it easy to switch your files over to your new Lifetime cloud storage, pCloud offers backups from other services including Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, and more. Just copy your files over and say goodbye to that costly monthly subscription.

Better yet, if you’re already a customer of one of pCloud’s Lifetime storage plans, these Black Friday deals are still perfect for you. If you have 500GB of Lifetime storage and buy a new 2TB plan, those plans will stack and you’ll have a full 2.5TB of storage at the ready.

Be sure to take advantage of pCloud’s Black Friday deals now, as the sale will only run until November 27. This is your chance to lock in Lifetime cloud storage from pCloud at the lowest price of the year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

