Deals: Pixel 7/Pro from $419 with $200 gift cards, Galaxy S22 $207 off, Xperia 1IV, more

On tap for Tuesday, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by a series of Android smartphones. Leading the way, Valentine’s Day discounts have launched on Pixel 7/Pro from $419 with bundled $200 gift cards. That’s alongside clearance on the Samsung Galaxy S22, and one of the first price cuts on the Sony Xperia 1 IV at $400 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Visible Valentine’s Day sale discounts Pixel 7/Pro from $419

Visible today is launching a Valentine’s Day sale that’s taking 30% off select pre-paid smartphones while also bundling in gift cards to retailers of your choice. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the savings event delivers one of the best values to date on Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro 128GB at $629. Bundled with a $200 gift card, this discount delivers $270 in savings from the usual $899 going rate and undercuts the unlocked price cut via Amazon by an extra $120. The added gift card credit stacks this offer up to a $470 value and the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our hands-on review, as well.

Those same gift card savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Visible offering the 128GB model for $419 with a $200 credit in tow. Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. You’d more regularly pay $599 for the handset, with a $499 sale price over at Amazon even being beaten by today’s offer. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with $207 discount

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 lineup hasn’t even begun shipping yet, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from starting to clear out the now previous-generation devices. Right now, Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB Android Smartphone for $643 in several styles. Normally fetching $850, you’re now looking at the second-best price to date with $207 in savings attached. This is an extra $37 off what our previous mention was, and the lowest we’ve seen since back in November during the Black Friday savings event.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as one of the brand’s more recent entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 1 IV now $400 off

After just launching late last fall, Amazon today is offering one of the first chances to save on the Sony Xperia 1 IV. This unlocked Android smartphone normally fetches $1,598, but now thanks to its second-ever discount, you can drop the 512GB model down to $1,198. This is delivering a new all-time low at $400 off, while also beating the only other markdown so far by an extra $200. Sony’s latest smartphone comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and only gets better from there. Xperia 1 IV sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLED 120Hz display and in true Sony fashion pairs that with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This panel is 50% brighter than we’ve seen in the past from Sony and leverages a 5,000mAh battery to keep up. You’ll also find a fingerprint scanner in the power button as well as a rare 3.5mm headphone jack and dedicated camera shutter button. You can get all of the details in our announcement coverage.

Speaking of those photography capabilities above, Sony has packed a triple-sensor camera array into the back of the Xperia 1 IV that can switch between the 85-125mm focal range. Some other notable features to stepping up your photography and videography enter in the form of Eye AF for person detection, object tracking to keep your subject in focus, and system-level video live streaming.

