Google running survey on Pixel Watch satisfaction

Abner Li

- Mar. 1st 2023 12:05 am PT

0 Comments

Google is using the Pixel Watch companion app to run a simple survey that’s seeing a pretty wide rollout.

The survey, which appears in the main feed, starts by asking “how satisfied are you with your Pixel Watch” with a scale from very unsatisfied to very satisfied. 

Google the asks what you like and dislike across seven categories: 

  • Battery life
  • Hardware design
  • Fitness & health features
  • Ease of use
  • Software design
  • Notifications
  • Google Assistant

After a few weeks of usage, battery life should definitely even out with a full day of use more than possible in our experience. Hardware-wise, some definitely want a larger device, while Google has been slow to enable health features (like SpO2) found even on basic Fitbit trackers. Meanwhile, Wear OS 3 is pretty simple from a core navigation standpoint.

Pixel Watch survey
Pixel Watch survey
Pixel Watch survey
Pixel Watch survey

In terms of issues, Google lists five: 

  • Watch running slowly or lagging
  • Crashes or glitches
  • WiFi/Bluetooth/LTE connection issues
  • Fitness or health tracking inaccuracy
  • Physical discomfort from wearing 

Despite the older processor, Google certainly optimized the UI, with future models set to only benefit from newer chips. The Pixel Watch, after three monthly updates, has been relatively bug-free in our experience, while connectivity issues are relatively rare. The last two bullet points are more subjective with every person being difference.

More on Pixel Watch:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com