Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke from $330, Jabra Elite 8 Active buds $160, more

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked this afternoon, we’re tracking the perfect companion discounts for Samsung’s new smartphones on Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke wearables from $330. The savings carry over Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair down at $160, as well as the best price ever on Anker’s PowerCore 24K at $92. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke are perfect Galaxy S24 companions

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 47mm Smartwatch for $480. This normally fetches $700 complete with the stainless steel link band, and is now $120 off. It’s the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday and comes within $30 of that all-time low price that has been set just twice before. The 43mm version of Bespoke Edition smartwatch clocks in at $330 on sale, and drops down by $90 with a Silver D-Buckle band. It normally sells for $420 and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Get a full look at the features down below.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit $160

Jabra just announced new software features to its Elite 8 Active Earbuds, and now the first chance to save since is here. These recent ANC earbuds now sell for $160 on Amazon and are down from the usual $200 price tag. It’s $40 off and matching the second-best discount to date, all while coming within $10 of the all-time low from over Black Friday. We fully break down what that means below the fold, while also taking a hands-on look in our recent review.

Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds arrive with some notable improvements over the previous-generation pairs. It all starts with improved active noise cancellation, which steps up to apply filters for blocking out wind and other loud environments. There’s a total of 40 hours of playback from the package, with 8 hours of listening on the buds themselves joined by another 32 hours from the charging case. Everything of course comes wrapped in a workout-ready design, with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

We recommend Anker’s PowerCore 24K even more at $92

One of our favorite portable chargers at 9to5Toys is now down to its best price ever today. Amazon now offers Anker’s PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $92, dropping from its $150 price tag in the process. Those $58 in savings match the all-time low for only the second time, marking the first discount in nearly a month. Not to mention the fact that the last time we saw this price, it quickly sold out. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then head below to see how it stacks up to some of Anker’s newer releases.

Anker’s portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too after launching last year. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time.

