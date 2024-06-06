One UI 6 will be the last major update for the Galaxy A52

Samsung has done a good job of ensuring support for flagship and budget devices alike. The Galaxy A52 was initially promised only so many years of major Android updates, and the last one is rolling out now.

One UI 6.1 marks a pretty big step for Galaxy users across devices. It brings a new focus on AI features built for productivity and not simply a gimmick. Of course, a lot of devices that have been around for some time won’t be able to take advantage due to their processing power.

The Galaxy A52 was originally promised three years of major Android updates when it was released. At the time, new devices were on Android 11, which was Samsung’s One UI 3. Since then, three years have passed, and the Galaxy A52 is coming up on its last update (via SamMobile).

This doesn’t mean the A52 will be completely cut off. Samsung will stick with its original promise of three major Android updates and at least four years of security updates. That means the Galaxy A52 will continue to see regular security updates. Those small updates are vital to ensuring the phone stays up-to-date with current security vulnerabilities.

Samsung could extend that promise if it chooses, but it can’t be expected. There are a lot of phones to develop security updates for every single month, and Samsung may choose to honor its promise to a tee instead of extending the budget phone’s life further.

For those who are on the last update, it may be time to look for a new device. Budget phones have gotten better in recent years, and new options have popped up. One that comes to mind is the new Google Pixel 8a, which promises a healthy 7 years of Android and security updates at $500. Even if you went back a year to the Pixel 7a, that holds a five-year promise minus the year it’s already been available.

Another option would be to keep your Galaxy A52 running with LineageOS. This will keep it going well beyond the limited support lifespan, though a little technical know-how is needed. We have a full guide that will lend some more information.