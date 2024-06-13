YouTube Music makes its way to the Garmin app store

YouTube Music has long been available on smartwatches from big brands, but the Garmin IQ Connect app store hasn’t had the option until now. The YouTube Music app is officially available on a long list of Garmin smartwatches as YouTube Music expands into more platforms.

Garmin has some seriously good watch options on the market. Unfortunately, because it runs a lighter OS that prioritizes performance and battery life, larger apps don’t always migrate over.

That’s why YouTube Music in the Connect IQ store for Garmin is nice to see. The app is now listed as a new option from Google, of course, and already has a staggering 14,000+ downloads. From the available reviews – 89 – it looks like the app is met with a lot of excitement. It officially rolled out on June 11 with version 1.0.0.

The app experience will likely be different from watch to watch, but the experience looks pretty similar to what Wear OS watches see. Users will be able to search their library for music and podcasts as normal. The now playing page also looks pretty slick, with corresponding physical buttons for play, pause, and skip on the models shown.

An earlier exclusive noted that Google would begin to bring YouTube Music to more platforms and devices in order to improve third-party experiences. Most are used to the YouTube Music experience on Android and iOS, but being able to listen from Garmin’s watches, for instance, is a good expansion for the app.

The app notes that support for more devices will be coming soon, though the current list of supported devices is compelling. You can find that list below.

D2™ Mach 1 Pro

Enduro™ 2

Forerunner® 255 Music

Forerunner® 255S Music

Forerunner® 265

Forerunner® 265S

Forerunner® 955

Forerunner® 965

Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2

Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2S

Venu® 2

Venu® 2 Plus

Venu® 2S

Venu® 3

Venu® 3S

epix™ (Gen 2)

epix™ Pro (42mm)

epix™ Pro (47mm)

epix™ Pro (51mm)

fēnix® 7, quatix® 7

fēnix® 7 Pro

fēnix® 7S

fēnix® 7S Pro

fēnix® 7X

fēnix® 7X Pro

tactix® 7

tactix® 7 – AMOLED Edition