Honor announces Magic V Flip, and it’s almost all screen

It was only a matter of time before manufacturers started releasing phones with displays that covered the entire front of clamshell-style foldables. Honor has done exactly that, debuting the Magic V Flip with a 4-inch cover display.

As clamshell-style foldables have evolved over the last couple of years, cover displays have gotten larger. Motorola had one of the largest front displays with the Razr+ 2023, which came in at 3.6 inches and made waves for equipping such a large cover display.

The Honor Magic V Flip has a full 4-inch LTPO display covering the front of the phone when closed. It’s only obstructed by two cameras – a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide unit (via GSMArena). The display is capable of running apps in full screen, as well as offering always-on display functionality. It’s another cover display, just much bigger.

Internally, the Magic V Flip runs a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED FHD+ panel that hits 120Hz. Both displays appear to be Dolby Vision certified, which is a nice touch. The phone also runs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which should be plenty to power both displays. The battery cell comes in a 4,800mAh capacity.

In total, there are four colorway options: Iris Black, Camellia White, Champagne Pink, and a specialized Jimmy Choo variant. At the lowest tier model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Magic V Flip is set to go on sale for CNY 4,999, which is around $690. With the phone announced in China, there is currently no word on international availability.