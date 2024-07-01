pCloud offers extensive cloud storage with free encryption for a limited time

As technology evolves, our needs as users often change. One constant, though, is the need for adequate cloud storage to safely and privately store our digital belongings. pCloud offers exactly that for millions of users with different needs, and during its 4th of July sale, every user gets free encryption as a bonus with up to 70% off.

At its core, pCloud has built a reputation for secure storage with over 20 million users worldwide. The company is based in Switzerland but offers unique plans to users across a network of its two main data centers in the US and Luxembourg.

Every service out there wants to offer you a cloud storage plan, but it always comes with a subscription fee. What makes pCloud different is that it offers plans that come with a one-time fee. There’s no need to keep paying every single month for the ability to store your videos, photos, music, or files. It’s as simple as one price.

Right now, users can get pCloud’s renowned encryption included with their plan, absolutely free. The same encryption that the company challenged over 2,500 hackers from top universities to try to break into, with no luck at all.

What does pCloud offer?

Throughout three pans, pCloud offers users the choice of 1TB, 2TB, or 10TB of cloud storage. Even at the smallest tier, that’s a lot of space to store whatever you need to keep secure in the cloud.

In addition, pCloud offers compatibility with macOS, Windows, Linux and a desktop application pCloud Drive. The latter makes it easier to store and manage your data in the cloud. On top of that, users will have access via a mobile app available on Android and iOS. If needed, a function can be setup to automatically back up a phone.

Users also get:

Instant access to pCloud with easy synchronization between devices.

Automatic backups to safely store data without a second thought.

The ability to share files and data with others on any device.

All of that is kept safe with pCloud’s encryption system. Normally, added encryption would cost $229 for a lifetime, but pCloud is offering that add-on for free during this limited time offer.

That encryption offering gets you client-side encryption, which ensures your files remain hidden from unauthorized access. pCloud adheres to a strict zero-knowledge confidentiality policy, which means authorization is in your hands, not the other way around.

Save up to 70% with free encryption

pCloud’s 4th of July sale ends on the 10th, so grab these lifetime cloud storage options with free encryption while you can and start saving on subscription backups.