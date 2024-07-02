The Galaxy S24 FE will probably come in five colors

While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are set to be what Sasmung talks about for the coming months, the Galaxy S24 FE is starting to show signs of life. A new leak indicates which colors the affordable Galaxy S24 FE phone will come in.

The “fane edition” in the Galaxy S series is always the more affordable version of Samsung’s flagship phones. It takes some of the most iconic design cues in a series and cuts small corners in its specifications. The result is a phone that looks and feels like a Galaxy S device without the cost of the latest and greatest.

A new post by Ross Young on Twitter/X indicates that the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE will come in five colors that sound like they’ll be different from the recent S23 FE. The colors are Black, Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Yellow. The lineup doesn’t sound incredibly intriguing, but we could be proven wrong in time.

S24FE colors:

– Black

– Gray

– Light Blue

– Light Green

– Yellow

Black is highest volume. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2024

Last year’s Galaxy S23 FE came in similar hues that varied in name. Colors like Graphite might be close to the Black or Gray of the S24 FE, but simply carry a different moniker. There’s also no mention if the devices will carry a matte finish or something that shines a little more. The Galaxy S23 FE was shiny and showed fingerprints all too easily.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S24 FE is said to be released later in the year. Samsung is unlikely to include the S24 FE in the release schedule at Samsung Unpacked on July 10. In any case, more information is likely to come to light regarding what should be expected in the Galaxy S24 FE beyond colorways.

