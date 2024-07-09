Deals: New Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ $350 off, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $220 off, Google Smart TVs, more

Today’s collection of the best deals kicks off with the return of solid price drops on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra lineup starting at $1,050 and as much as $220 in savings. We then move over to the first post-launch discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC at up to $350 off the going rate alongside Hisense’s originally $1,500 75-inch 144Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TV now at $798, Google smart home speakers, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best deals.

Save up to $220 on Samsung’s Ultra-sized Galaxy Tab S9 starting at $1,050

Time is seriously winding down to go claim your FREE $50 credit towards the new Galaxy gear being officially unveiled tomorrow, but we aren’t sure if the new Tab S10 will be present or not, and deals on the still current-generation Tab S9 Ultra are here. Samsung’s official site is now offering the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB at $1,049.99, the 512GB model at $1,169.99, and the 1TB configuration at $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200, $1,320, and $1,620 respectively, you’re looking at up to $220 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Only once this year have we seen them go for less, with pricing starting from $1,000 in the limited-time Discover Samsung Summer sale a couple month ago.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC now starts at $1,000 ($350 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge was among the first Copilot+ laptops to launch with Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip last month. It’s only been out for a few weeks, but we’re already tracking a deal at Samsung that drops the most affordable 14-inch 512GB variant to $999.99 shipped. That’s $350 less than the price at which it debuted just a few weeks ago. The 16-inch variant with 512GB storage is also seeing a $350 discount, dropping to $1,100 shipped. We did see a pre-launch deal for this laptop that bundled in a free smart TV, but you’re looking at the very first cash deal here at $350 off.

Powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chip and an advanced NPU, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is an AMOLED touchscreen laptop that comes with 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage. The Snapdragon X Elite chip inside the 1TB model, which is also down to $1,500 shipped, has a slightly higher clock speed at 3.8GHz versus 3.4GHz on the 512GB model, although that’s less likely to make a huge difference in day-to-day usage. The laptop only comes in Sapphire Blue colorway, and it delivers a solid AI-powered computing experience with Copilot+ features.

Hisense’s originally $1,500 75-inch 144Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Google TV now at $798

You will find deals on the new 2024 Hisense smart TVs below, but Walmart is now offering particularly deep price drop on the 2023 Hisense 75-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down at $798 shipped. This model still carries a regular price at $1,100 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $935. However, it debuted roughly one year ago this month at $1,500 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked – it has never dropped below $898 at Amazon.

JBL’s Authentics Google smart home speakers back to some of the best prices yet from $250 (Up to $200 off)

We are once again tracking up to $200 off the JBL Authentics speakers. Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker for $249.95 shipped. This model debuted in 2023 as the first Google Assistant smart speaker that simultaneously works alongside Alexa at $350. Today you’re looking at a straight up $100 price drop to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands at $20 under the previous deal price and marks a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Head below for more details.

Unlocked Google Pixel 7 now even lower from $350 in all colors

As part of its Great Google Summer Sale, and joining solid deals on the pro-grade Pixel 7 and 8, Woot is now offering even lower prices on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 handsets starting down at $349.99 Prime shipped in all three colorways. As per usual, a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is a regularly $599 smartphone that is currently on sale for $400 at Amazon. Today’s deal lands $5 under our previous mention and $60 below the mention before that to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on the previous-generation Google Pixel device.

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking to go pro-grade here, the current-generation Pixel 8 Pro is starting from $750 while the pro-grade 7 series models are now marked down and starting from $390 shipped. All of the details you need on these deals are waiting right here.

Huge $258 price drop delivers all-time low on Samsung’s 32-inch M70C Smart Monitor at $342

As part of Samsung’s ongoing 4th of July monitor sale, and joining price drops on other models below, we are now tracking a big-time discount on its wonderful 32-inch Samsung M70C Series UHD Smart Monitor. This regularly $600 display is marked down to $429.99 shipped directly from Samsung, but you can score it for a whole less at Amazon right now with a price drop down to $341.94 shipped. That’s 43% or $258 off the sticker to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Another interesting comparison here is to the brand new M7 (M70D) model that just released – today’s deal on the higher-end M70C is now undercutting the $400 price of entry on that model (but you will find a solid deal on the larger 43-inch variant below as well).

Massive $800 deal drops Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor to new $1,698 low

As part of the ongoing 4th of July sale at Samsung and Amazon, we are tracking some massive price drops on displays for your gaming setup. Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K UHD 1000R curved gaming monitor at $1,697.75 shipped, which is a couple of bucks cheaper than Samsung’s $1,699.99 discounted price. This is lowest price we’ve tracked for this gaming monitor, so grab it while you can.

