Google’s Pixel 9 Pro cases leak with camera bar-protecting slope [Gallery]

Given the new shape, Google’s case designs for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL have to change more significantly this year, with a leak today revealing the look and available colors.

As shared by Android Headlines, we see how the Pixel 9 Pro case fully covers the fingerprint-prone side rails. Notably, it is continuous and covers the bottom in full rather than leaving a portion open for unobstructed USB-C port access. This is what Apple does on some if it cases, but Google is sticking to its existing traits.

The Pixel 9 Pro case looks to be made of a silicone material that will be grippy. The inside is lined with a fabric-esque material, while the power button and volume rocker are covered.

Of note is the drastic slope used to protect the tall camera bar. Instead of a vertical wall surrounding the sides of the pill, the case slopes up to meet it.

According to today’s report, the Pixel 9 Pro case is available in Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose, and Aloe. The latter doesn’t correspond to an existing phone color and is quite vibrant.

However, there appears to be two shades of pink cases, with one going unmentioned in the article. Going by what’s available for the 9 Pro XL, the lighter one below is Rose, but the other color has a darker shade.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is only available in four colors: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose.