 Skip to main content

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro cases leak with camera bar-protecting slope [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 26 2024 - 8:50 am PT
1 Comment

Given the new shape, Google’s case designs for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL have to change more significantly this year, with a leak today revealing the look and available colors.

As shared by Android Headlines, we see how the Pixel 9 Pro case fully covers the fingerprint-prone side rails. Notably, it is continuous and covers the bottom in full rather than leaving a portion open for unobstructed USB-C port access. This is what Apple does on some if it cases, but Google is sticking to its existing traits.

The Pixel 9 Pro case looks to be made of a silicone material that will be grippy. The inside is lined with a fabric-esque material, while the power button and volume rocker are covered.

Of note is the drastic slope used to protect the tall camera bar. Instead of a vertical wall surrounding the sides of the pill, the case slopes up to meet it. 

According to today’s report, the Pixel 9 Pro case is available in Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose, and Aloe. The latter doesn’t correspond to an existing phone color and is quite vibrant.

However, there appears to be two shades of pink cases, with one going unmentioned in the article. Going by what’s available for the 9 Pro XL, the lighter one below is Rose, but the other color has a darker shade.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is only available in four colors: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications