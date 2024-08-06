New Google TV Streamer Voice Remote works with 2020+ Chromecasts

With the new Google TV Streamer, the company released a new Voice Remote that has Chromecast with Google TV compatibility.

This new controller builds off the Voice Remote introduced in 2020. The pill-shaped face starts with a circular D-Pad followed by back and home keys on the first row. A microphone button that features a small nub and drops the Google Assistant branding is next.

Google has moved the volume rocker from the right edge to the remote’s face for easier access and improved ergonomics, while it’s accompanied by a new mute key. As such, the remote is a bit longer and thus easier to hold. There’s also a textured underside for improved grip.

You then have shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix, as well as a slightly recessed power and star buttons. The last key replaces input and is customizable. You can program it to open an app, switch inputs like before, or open the Google Home panel directly. The indicator light at the bottom is a little bit more prominent.

It’s available in Porcelain (white), while the Hazel (green) Google TV Streamer is exclusive to the US Google Store. The original remote was also offered in Sunrise (pink) and Sky (blue).

The Google TV Streamer features a Find My Remote button that will play a built-in chime to help you find the controller. The beep can also be triggered inside the Google Home app and with “Hey Google, find my remote.”

Like the IR blaster, 2 AAA batteries — which are color-matched — are once again included.

This Voice Remote is not exclusive to the Google TV Streamer and can be purchased standalone for use with the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD. However, Find My Remote only works when paired with the Google TV Streamer. Officially, Google recommends that you use the remote included with your device.

The four-year-old Voice Remote is $19.99 on the Google Store and we’ll update once Google confirms how much the new model costs. It’s not yet available for purchase, with the Google TV Streamer not coming until September 24.