 Skip to main content

Recorder app and Google TV Remote coming to Pixel Watch 3

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 13 2024 - 11:20 am PT
4 Comments

Besides updating existing apps to show more content on the bigger screen, Google is bringing Recorder to the Pixel Watch 3. Google Home for Wear OS is also picking up some new features, like a Google TV Remote Tile.

The Recorder homescreen on the Pixel Watch 3 shares similarities with the phone version. There’s a large record button followed by a list of recordings. 

When you start recording, with a Wear OS Tile also available, you’ll find a stop button below the elapsed time, while there’s pause and cancel buttons above. Google notes that you’re “Using watch mic” at the top.

There’s on watch playback with play/pause, 5-second rewind/10-second skip, and volume. In the overflow menu there’s delete and Playback speed adjustment (up to 3x).  

Recordings are synced to your paired phone where they’ll be transcribed and uploaded to your account.

Pixel Watch 3 Recorder
Pixel Watch 3 Recorder

Google Home for Wear OS is being updated with Google TV Remote controls that can be conveniently accessed via a Wear OS Tile. It lets you play/pause, adjust volume, and even access a D-Pad with the back and home buttons. 

Another update to the Home app lets you view a live feed of your cameras, like the Nest Doorbell, and communicate via voice. 

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications