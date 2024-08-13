Recorder app and Google TV Remote coming to Pixel Watch 3

Besides updating existing apps to show more content on the bigger screen, Google is bringing Recorder to the Pixel Watch 3. Google Home for Wear OS is also picking up some new features, like a Google TV Remote Tile.

The Recorder homescreen on the Pixel Watch 3 shares similarities with the phone version. There’s a large record button followed by a list of recordings.

When you start recording, with a Wear OS Tile also available, you’ll find a stop button below the elapsed time, while there’s pause and cancel buttons above. Google notes that you’re “Using watch mic” at the top.

There’s on watch playback with play/pause, 5-second rewind/10-second skip, and volume. In the overflow menu there’s delete and Playback speed adjustment (up to 3x).

Recordings are synced to your paired phone where they’ll be transcribed and uploaded to your account.

Google Home for Wear OS is being updated with Google TV Remote controls that can be conveniently accessed via a Wear OS Tile. It lets you play/pause, adjust volume, and even access a D-Pad with the back and home buttons.

Another update to the Home app lets you view a live feed of your cameras, like the Nest Doorbell, and communicate via voice.