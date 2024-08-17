Yaber Projector T2 Plus is an outdoor cinema device that thinks it’s a party speaker

With its compact size and sound by JBL, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re looking at a portable speaker suitable for your next pool party. You wouldn’t be wrong about that, but the Yaber Projector T2 Plus is also a complete outdoor projector.

The T2 Plus aims to blend style, performance, and convenience – and a 9to5Google promo code means you can now pick one up at an unbeatable price.

Yaber may not yet be a household name in the US, but the company has more than two million customers around the world.

The company divides its projectors into three categories:

Premier Theater

Home Cinema

Anywhere Cinema

The T2 Plus falls into the the Anywhere category, and is intended to be the ultimate in ‘pick up and go’ poolside projection.

Look & feel

As mentioned, the compact form factor looks very much like a speaker, with prominent grilles and a simple power button on the top.

The gently curved edges and warm color palette give it modern yet homely feel, and it’s only the prominent lens on the front which reveals it to be a projector.

There’s a comfy carrying handle, which swivels down out of the way, and can also be used to angle the projector up by 15 degrees.

The T2 Plus is 11.5 inches tall, with a footprint of 6.5 inches by 5.5 inches. It weighs just 5.3 pounds.

Image performance

The size may be small, but the high-efficiency LED projection isn’t. It’s capable of projecting 1080p image of anywhere from 40-120 inches, with a full 450 ANSI Lumens of brightness. The throw ratio is an impressive 1.25:1.

Dust in the lens can be a hazard with outdoor projectors, but the T2 Plus has a dust-proof design and a fully sealed optical engine, which reduces build-up by over 30% when compared to competitor units.

The unit couldn’t be easier to setup, thanks to a full suite of automatic configuration features:

Auto-focus

Auto-keystone

Auto-screen alignment

Auto-obstacle avoidance

In other words, simply set the projector down, point it at the screen, and the projector will take care of all the adjustments itself! That means it will set the correct size and shape for your screen – and if there is something in the way, like a floor lamp, the T2 Plus will automatically offset the image to avoid it. Finally, it will ensure the focus is perfect for the distance.

Audio performance

On the audio front, dual JBL speakers support Dolby Audio, and the fan noise is minimized by a high-precision temperature control system and a unique airflow path. There’s also an audio out port in case you want to hook up additional speakers.

Connectivity

You’ll find ports for USB, HDMI, and Ethernet, but in most cases you won’t need them thanks to the Yaber OS and Google TV Dongle (included with the T2 Plus). That gives you access to more than 7,000 streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube.

If you do need external connectivity, you’ll still be able to keep it wireless, with support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and even NFC touch through the Yaber smartphone app.

The 2.5-hour battery life should see you through almost any movie, and if you’re using it instead as a speaker, then you’ll get around 18 hours of music play.

Pricing and availability

The Yaber T2 Plus, priced at $349, is exclusively available in physical stores. If you have a TV Stick or Dongle at home, you may also want to check out the Yaber T2. It’s available on the Amazon US store and the Yaber website for $379.99, but use the code 9to5Google10 to pick yours up on Amazon for an unbeatable $209.99. The code is valid until September 30.