Revised Google Pixel hardware showing up in the wild, might include fix for microphone issue

Minor hardware revisions are quite common over the lifetime of a device. For one Google-related example, the Nexus 4 received a slight design change that added nubs to raise the phone on flat surfaces. It now appears that revised Google Pixels are in the wild, likely packing fixes for recent hardware issues…

Perhaps meant to address microphone issues that were uncovered earlier this week, one recent Pixel owner in Europe noticed “Rev B” printed on their Pixel’s retail packaging and a slightly different SKU.

The last letter in the new SKU has switched to B, and devices sold through Verizon also feature the new SKU. Meanwhile, the Pixel and Pixel XL phones purchased last year that we have on hand end in A.

One problem this revision might fix is the Pixel’s microphone issue, which causes all three of the device’s microphones to fail due to “a hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec.” Resulting in other audio processing issues, the issue may come and go due to temperature changes and even how you hold your phone.

Since late January, Google has taken steps to reinforce the solder connection during manufacturing:

Also, we have been taking additional steps to reinforce the connection at time of manufacture on phones built since January. Phones manufactured in the last month should not have this problem. For phones manufactured before then, the incidence of the problem is <<1%. I know this thread makes it seem much more prevalent, but there is a selection bias at work here.

Be sure to sound off in the comments if you’re a recent Pixel owner that has received the Rev B hardware. Going to ‘About phone’ in Settings only lists the phone’s general model number, so the box is likely the only place to easily see the new SKU.

We’ve reached out to Google for confirmation on whether this hardware revision does address the microphone issues and whether there are any other changes.