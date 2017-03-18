This week’s top stories: Google’s ‘taimen’ phone, Galaxy S8 release date, hands-on w/ the Project Jacquard Levi’s jacket, Assistant & more
In this week’s top stories: Google’s ‘taimen’ Pixel follow-up, Galaxy S8 specs & release date, hands-on with the Project Jacquard Levi’s jacket, Google Assistant & Home, and much more.
We kick things off this week with hints that Google may have a third device in the works in addition to the Pixel and Pixel XL follow-ups. KGI corroborates Galaxy S8 specs and an April 21 release date as it also projects slower sales compared to Galaxy S7. And We take a look at Chromecast vs Android TV to find out what Google’s best solution for the big screen is.
Stephen goes hands-on with Google’s Jacquard fabric & the Levi’s Commuter jacket. Google Assistant and Home news. And the latest apps and updates as we take a look at the best of Android Nougat’s app shortcuts.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android | Android Wear 2.0 |
- Google may have a third device in the works in addition to the Pixel and Pixel XL follow-ups
- Google is downgrading Nexus 6 owners on 7.1.1 to 7.0, which is causing more problems than it’s fixing
- KGI corroborates Galaxy S8 specs & April 21 release date, projects slower sales compared to Galaxy S7
- Chromecast vs Android TV: What is Google’s best solution for big screen entertainment?
- First look at the Samsung Galaxy S8’s home screens w/ updated app icons [Gallery]
Google Home |
- Google Assistant testing a button to manually activate screen search
- Google Home app updated w/ new ‘Listen’ tab, shows streaming music from Play Music & Spotify
- Including Google Assistant in Allo conversations can reveal your search history to friends
- Google Assistant is playing an ad for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on both phones & Home today [Update]
Apps |
- Here are some of the best apps using Android Nougat’s app shortcuts so far
- YouTube testing three new video loading animations in Android app
- Latest Google Play Music update adds settings for download and Wi-Fi streaming quality
- Googler-created app for watching YouTube forgets about Android in 2017