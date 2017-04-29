This week’s top stories: Project Fi ‘Travel Trolley’, Google Home, ZTE Max XL, S8 issues, Larry Page-backed Kitty Hawk flying EV, & more

In this week’s top stories: Project Fi’s ‘Travel Trolley’ vending machines, Google Home updates and recommendations, ZTE Max XL arrives, Larry Page-backed Kitty Hawk demos its flying EV, and much more.

We kick things off this week with new Project Fi ‘Travel Trolley’ vending machines bringing free travel goodies to nine airports.

Ben shows you the smart home products he’s using with Google Home as Assistant adds step-by-step audio instructions for 5 million recipes. Some Galaxy S8 owners are having trouble with fast wireless charging. And Google posts end-of-life dates for Pixel phones with security patches guaranteed through late 2019.

Qualcomm & Samsung are reportedly working on Snapdragon 845 to debut in Galaxy S9. Google-made Bluetooth headphones with noise canceling get revealed by FCC (but they appear to be for internal use only). And Larry Page-backed Kitty Hawk shows off its flying electric ‘car’ available later this year in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

