Todoist introduces deep integration with Google Calendar, launching today [Gallery]

Todoist is one of the most powerful task management apps out there, and part of the reason for that is its strong integration with third-party services. To date, though, it has lacked decent integration with Google Calendar, relying on half-baked tie-ins that barely worked. Today, that changes, as Todoist is announcing official integration with Google Calendar.

With this new official integration (via TechCrunch), Todoist will be able to directly pull information from Google Calendar and vice versa. So, if you’ve set an event in Google Calendar, it can be added to a task list on Todoist, and a task with a due date on Todoist can be directly added to the calendar.

Recurring tasks also appear as multiple events in your calendar, and anything changed on either end of the integration will appear on the other side. The integration is completely two-way, which is fantastic to see.

In Calendar, Todoist tasks create their own calendar view, meaning you can keep them somewhat separate from your standard events. You can also easily keep your calendar free of excess clutter by enabling this integration on a project-by-project basis, rather than your entire Todoist task list.

This functionality is available today for all Todoist users, and it’s simple to set up. Simply access your Todoist account (from the web portal) and go to Settings > Integrations, and then follow the steps to integrate your Google Calendar account.

