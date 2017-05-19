Software update allows all 2016 Ford cars to use Android Auto

There’s good news for anyone with a 2016-model Ford. The company has announced that a software update will allow its entire fleet from that year to use both Android Auto and CarPlay. Android Auto supports phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

While you can take your car to a dealer to do the update for you, that isn’t necessary as there are a couple of DIY options …

You can download the update from Ford’s owner support website, but it will also be the first over the air update for Sync, meaning users with Wi-Fi enabled vehicles will be able to download it directly:

Customers can update their software by visiting owner.ford.com to download and install with a USB drive, or by visiting a dealership. Customers with Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles and a Wi-Fi network can set up their vehicle to receive the update automatically.

Android Auto is already available on all 2017 models, and this update brings the platform to around 800,000 additional vehicles.

If your car doesn’t have a manufacturer-supported Android Auto option, there are aftermarket receivers available with pricing starting in the $300 range and Pioneer added five new models just yesterday that support both Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay.