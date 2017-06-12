Daydream View launches in India, available starting today

With Daydream set to get a big update this fall with version 2.0 Euphrates, Google is today launching its View headset in India. Paralleling the slow rollout of Daydream-ready phones, View’s availability has been somewhat lagging internationally.

The Indian launch of Daydream View does not feature any new app or game announcements, with Google touting its existing line of first party experiences, like Maps and YouTube VR. Meanwhile, the same third-party apps, like Fantastic Beasts and NYT VR, are touted.

However, Google VR head Clay Bavor does note more apps and partners in the future, with a broader goal of “bringing high-quality, mobile VR to everyone” over the coming years.

On the device front, Google touts the Pixel and Pixel XL, as well as the Moto Z. The Daydream-ready update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is still scheduled for “later this year.”

Daydream View is available starting today in India for INR 6,499 ($100.78), slightly more expensive than $79 or the current discount to $49 in the U.S. Play Store. The package includes the headset and the Daydream Controller, but no USB-C cable.

Indian retailer Flipkart is only offering the headset in Slate (gray), with Crimson and Snow missing.