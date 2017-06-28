Ready for a brand new 9to5?

After months of heads-down work, today the design and dev team is proud to release an updated website across our network of sites. Taking your comments, feedback, and ideas into consideration, we were able to revamp and shape our site into what you see today…

Some of the most obvious changes the new design brings can seen at the top of the site. Our new header navigation slims down on our previous design and gets you right into the content. Our new sites menu makes it easy to visit our other sites like 9to5Mac and 9to5Toys with a simple drop down. The whole navigation area even collapses much further than before making for a better reading experience, especially on small screens.

The next biggest change you’ll notice is our new article grid just below the navigation bar. This grid puts a focus on the biggest news pieces and articles that matter most to you. This will be your first port of call when visiting the sites and will be updated daily.

While not all changes may be as obvious as the aforementioned, we were sure to dig into the not-so-obvious details as well shrinking Javascript files and load times. We tweaked colors for better contrast, increased font weights for legibility, and even improved site navigation for on-screen readers. Our aside will now have better homepage imagery for continuity and easier reading.

We’re truly proud of where we got to, but are already looking forward to what’s next. We’ll have some more tweaks to the design coming in over the next few days, weeks and months ahead.

As always, we appreciate your feedback. Feel free to leave your comments below, reach out to us on Twitter, or email me directly. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say.