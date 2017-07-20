YouTube TV is now available in 10 more cities around the U.S.

As announced last month, YouTube TV is now available in 10 more cities around the United States. For $35 per month, users can watch the Big Four networks, sports, and other premium channels on Android and iOS clients that feature an unlimited DVR for saving movies and TV shows.

Starting today, those living in the following cities will be able to sign-up for YouTube TV: Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, and Charlotte.

This is on top of the initial markets of Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Since launch in April, the basic YouTube TV package has increased the number of channels it offers to 48.

In addition to the Big Four broadcast networks, users have access to ESPN, AMC, BBC America, and many other cable channels. Users also have access to Red Originals from YouTube Creators.

The service allows for 6 accounts to simultaneously stream from one subscription, with each user receiving their own DVR library. There are YouTube TV clients for Android and iOS on mobile, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV on the big screen. Of course, there is also the web interface for watching on desktop.

YouTube TV currently offers a one month free trial, as well as a free Chromecast after your first payment.

