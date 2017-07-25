Mobile web app from Giphy makes it easier to make GIFs on the go

Since its inception in the early 90s, the internet has become home to many different things: Immediate access to information, communication tools for staying in touch with colleagues, and, most importantly, GIFs. Giphy is the largest online database for all things GIFs, and the company just released its powerful GIF-creation tool for mobile…

Giphy first released GIF Maker in 2015 for desktop browsers like Chrome, and it allows users to turn both online and local video files into GIFs in a matter of seconds. Giphy’s GIF Maker on mobile works essentially the same on mobile devices as it does on desktop computers, with one exception. On mobile, users now have the option to make a GIF by capturing video via the GIF Maker web application.

Once you’ve got the video file that you want to turn into a GIF, you can add various stickers, effects, and even draw on the GIF with a built-in drawing tool. It’s surprisingly robust, and the whole process of using GIF Maker on mobile is very straightforward and user friendly.

In order to start creating GIFs on your phone, head to Giphy’s website, select or record a video, and let your imagination run wild.

