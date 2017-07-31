Leaked photo showcases Samsung’s premium 2017 flip-phone

If you thought flip-phones were dead, think again. Samsung has been known to release modern-day flip-phones in Korea, China, and other markets outside of the US over the years, and the company’s latest SM-G9298 flip-phone recently got outed in full-on device renders.

These photos come by way of SlashLeaks user TwoLeaks, and they showcase pretty much everything that there is to know about the SM-G9298. The front of the phone will be home to a 4.2-inch display with a Full HD resolution, the back houses a 12MP rear camera and fingerprint scanner, and opening the clam-shell design will showcase the iconic physical number pad from a bygone era.

Other specifications for the SM-G9298 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 2,300 mAh battery, 5MP front-facing camera, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

It’s very unlikely that the SM-G9298 will ever make its way to the United States (or any Western markets for that matter), but even so, it’s still interesting to see Samsung continuing to release high-end phones with this form factor.

