September security patch for Oreo rolling out to Pixel/Nexus, factory images and OTAs live

The September security patch is now available for Pixel and Nexus devices, marking the first — albeit small — update to Android 8.0 Oreo. Other manufacturers began releasing updates last week, while Google was uncharacteristically late this month to post factory and OTA images for their phones and tablets this month.

Google released the September bulletin last week for the benefit of other OEMs, but waited until today to post images for manually sideloading and flashing. For some, OTAs began rolling out Monday, though there was some initial confusion as the notification labeled the 8.0 update as one for 7.1.2.

Compared to Nougat, the Pixel and Pixel XL have fewer individual carrier builds. Rather, there is one build for Canadian carriers and Project Fi, while all other devices are on the “Other carriers” version. Canadian carrier Rogers and Verizon only note the presence of security patches in this update.

Meanwhile, Android Oreo is still not available for the Nexus Player.

There are 30 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-09-01 and 51 in the 2017-09-05 one. Google notes that the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

One particular issue addressed with this patch is a particular virulent Bluetooth vulnerability named “BlueBorne.”

Google phones and tablets will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufacturers will include OEM-specific fixes. The bulletin also includes a section that lists patches specific to Google devices.

Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

