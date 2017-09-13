Pixel 2 XL possibly revealed in FCC filing that confirms LG as manufacturer

Last month, the Pixel 2 hit the FCC with a filing that revealed Android 8.0.1, as well as an “Active Edge” squeeze feature. Today, the larger Pixel 2 XL likely arrived at the US regulatory agency and confirmed its LG-made nature.

The South Korean company’s filing for ZNFG011C was made available by the FCC today and confirms our previous report that LG is manufacturing the larger screened Pixel phone this year.

There are numerous factors that suggest this device is indeed the Pixel 2 XL. First of all, the model’s specific FCC ID begins in ‘G.’ HTC had the same pattern for the first Pixel and Pixel XL, as well as this year’s model.

Meanwhile, the HTC-made Pixel 2 has an FCC ID of G011A. The absent G011B was likely the ID of the canceled HTC-made “muskie” that was originally Google’s larger-screened Pixel for the year.

Furthermore, while the FCC ID Label and Location document does not feature any screenshots from the device’s Settings app, the steps to access the E-label are identical to the process on Pixel devices running Android Oreo.

With the Pixel 2, HTC’s documentation included screenshots of Oreo and revealed an unreleased Android 8.0.1. It also revealed the naming for HTC U11-like squeeze feature to launch apps and other shortcuts. Rumors suggest that the touch-sensitive frame will make their way to the LG device, along with a redesign that reduces the phone’s front bezels.

Other documents and test reports in this filing reveal the absence of Band 71 support for the 600MHz network, which is expected to deliver faster LTE service in the coming years.

With today’s rumor of a October 4th event, this year’s Pixels are definitely nearing their announcement and release.

