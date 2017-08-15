Google Pixel 2: Revealed in HTC FCC filing w/ Android 8.0.1, ‘Active Edge’ squeeze feature

While this year’s Pixel XL successor widely rumored to be manufactured by LG, the smaller Pixel is expected to be again made by HTC. Recent leaks points to the device looking near identical to the current phone, with the same thick bezels remaining. There is now more proof of the HTC made nature of the device, as well as its features, thanks to a new FCC filing.

Filed by HTC with numerous documentation from the Taiwanese company, today’s listing (NM8G011A) includes numerous test reports discussing cellular connectivity. A document revealing the FCC label info and its location reveals a screenshot of the phone’s E-Label in Settings.

The screenshots show the new Android O Settings app and reveals that it is running 8.0.1 with an August security patch. This is more than likely a near final internal build as the currently Developer Preview 4 is still at 8.0.0.

The second screenshot below also reveal the rumored HTC U11-like squeeze functionality, though it is branded as “Active Edge” under a new “Languages, input & gestures” setting. On DP4, that corresponding setting is just “Languages & input.” In this particular setup, it is set to launch the Google Assistant on squeeze.

Storage is listed at 50.66GB free when 21% is used, revealing a likely 64GB capacity. Those series of screen captures also show the Pixel navigation bar, though the Status bar is conveniently cropped out.

The device’s processor has also likely been confirmed by way of the particular Qualcomm Wi-Fi chip (WCN3990) used. An earlier filing with the Wi-Fi Alliance points to the use of a 2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi chipset with MU-MIMO that is only compatible with Snapdragon 660 or the 835. Given the premium nature of the Pixel line and the fact that the “Baseband version” features the 8998 codename, the latter chip is very likely.

Recent leaks points to the Pixel 2 sporting the same design as the original. Fortunately, the thick bottom bezel is at least now home to a speaker grill for dual front-facing audio. Of course, this is coming at the expense of a 3.5mm audio jack. Design-wise, the glass window on the rear has been shortened and no longer surrounds the fingerprint sensor.