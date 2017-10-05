Upcoming Google Fiber launches in Louisville, San Antonio only offer Internet, drop TV

Late last year, Google Fiber halted future deployment and in July lost its latest CEO after only five months. Despite this, the Alphabet division committed itself to continue service in existing areas and is still rolling out to cities that it previously announced. However, for two upcoming launches, Google Fiber will not offer a television service.

Since its inception, Fiber has offered a TV package that now includes over 220 channels and a DVR that can record multiple shows at once. This add-on will no longer be offered when Fiber rolls out in Louisville, Kentucky and San Antonio, Texas.

Google frames this decision as allowing it to “focus on providing superfast Internet.” In a blog post, the company notes how “more and more people are moving away from traditional methods of viewing television content.” In fact, this includes its customers and how many are increasingly choosing Internet-only packages.

It also makes note of its own YouTube TV service, as well as those from Netflix and Hulu. The intention is that Fiber’s fast internet service will allow customers to use any online service of their choice.

And Google Fiber’s superfast Internet allows customers to make the most of all these streaming choices by providing the bandwidth to use multiple devices and apps at the same time. So you can catch every minute of the big game at the same time you’re playing that online multiplayer game, or stream a new movie while editing and uploading your home videos.

This change only applies in those two upcoming cities, with nothing changing in existing markets.

