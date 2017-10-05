You’ll be able to charge the Pixel 2 phones even faster with a 27W USB-C charger

Google is (mostly) good at using USB-C and taking advantage of what it can do, and the Pixel phones are a big part of that. Last year’s devices were able to fast charge over USB-C without any proprietary Qualcomm tech, and the Pixel 2 family can do the same. New this year, though, is expanded compatibility with even faster chargers.

Last year’s Pixels topped out at 18W for USB-C Power Delivery fast charging, and that already offers pretty quick charging. Using that on the Pixels battery sizes you can get around 7 hours worth of power in just 15 minutes. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both ship with that same 18W adapter (hear that Apple?), but they can charge much quicker if you pick up a more powerful charging brick.

Google Engineer and god of USB-C Benson Leung posted late last night about the Pixel 2 and its excellent USB-C specifications, but made mention of the fact that these phones are capable of charging at up to 27W. That’s quite a bit faster, on paper, than what comes in the box, and it’s really nice to see that expanded capability for those who need to charge their devices extremely fast.

A quick search around the web doesn’t find a ton of 27W chargers, but I was able to spot one from AUKEY that looks up to the task. The $25 charger is actually advertised to charge with the latest iPhones and even the Nintendo Switch, but it should work great with the Pixel 2 family as well since these devices are all using USB PD over USB-C.

There’s no cable included with that charger, but you can easily use the one that comes with your phone or another option from Amazon.

