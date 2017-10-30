Samsung piloting Apple Genius Bar-like locations inside WeWork coworking spaces

One of the iPhones biggest advantages are physical Apple Store locations where owners can get help, repairs, and other in-person services. Samsung is now piloting a competing effort which interestingly will be located inside coworking spaces owned by WeWork.

Cowork spaces provide a shared office and working environment that includes various amenities like desks, internet, and snacks for a monthly fee. Samsung (via Fast Company) now wants to take advantage of those locations and build what it calls “care centers” inside.

Samsung customers can get technical help and learn about their hardware, with staff also able to ship devices for repair. This basic level of support is known as “Tier 1” support, though Samsung notes there might also be “Tier 2” sites where service includes actual on-site repair.

Compared to Samsung Experience locations commonly found inside Best Buy stores, customers will be able to take full advantage of the cowork space while waiting for service.

Samsung will be “taking over a small chunk of each WeWork” to build a “premium space.” Workstations, shared tables, and video conferencing systems will be housed within black steel and glass boxes that serve as the centerpiece of the space.

Another aspect of the space is to attract Samsung customers into possibly becoming WeWork members, while familiarizing existing members with the Korean brand.

These spaces are being piloted at three WeWork locations in Detroit, Miami, and Williamsburg, New York beginning this month. If successful, there is a possibility of expansion to WeWork’s over 200 locations.

