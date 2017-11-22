Best Google Black Friday Deals: Google Home from $29, Nest E Thermostat $149, Chromecast $20, more

It’s nearly Black Friday time and the deals are already starting to roll in over at 9to5Toys. The team has been working around the clock compiling and sorting through all of this week’s best price drops, ad leaks and more. This hub will serve as the our main landing page for all of the best Google deals over the next week. Below you’ll find a list of what we know is coming and we’ll also be regularly updating this page as more discounts roll in.

Google Home |

We know that Google Home will be receiving a hefty price drop down to $79 throughout Black Friday at most major retailers. Regularly $129, we’ve seen Google’s flagship speaker hit as low as $86 over the last few months. You can already pick up this offer via an eBay seller, but we’re expecting many big-box names to do the same in short order. Google Home Mini will also be marked down throughout the next week with bundled gift card offers.

Nest |

Early this morning many of the expected Nest discounts went live, and we’ve rounded them all up over at 9to5Toys. This includes nice price drops on each of its cameras and the first discount that we’ve tracked on the new E Thermostat.

Chromecast |

Having been around for multiple Black Friday cycles at this point, Chromecast isn’t nearly the hot buy that it once was. That said, it still stands as one of the easiest ways to add streaming media functionality to any TV.

Google Wifi and other accessories |

Google’s in-house mesh router solution has a list price of $299 for a 3-pack but is typically available at $280 these days. We know that Best Buy will be offering this bundle for $250 on Black Friday, but we’ve seen it fall under $240 previously. We loved this wireless router setup in our hands-on review, so we definitely recommend it at this price next week.