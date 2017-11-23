9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Echo deals from $30, SanDisk Memory Sale, DJI Spark Drone $341, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon’s Alexa device Black Friday deals are here: Dot $30, new Echo $80, more!

Amazon’s new Cloud Cam gets first discount to $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote drops to $25 (Reg. $40)

Save up to 30% off SanDisk memory products from $8, today only at Amazon

Score a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for $30 shipped, more from $15

Nest Black Friday deals: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $199, E $149, Cam IQ $249, more

Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8

Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Sonos Black Friday deals hit with up to $170 off: PLAY:1 $149, much more

Retailers begin rolling out iPhone X/8/Plus Black Friday offers w/ up to $300 in gift cards

iPhone 6 no-contact pricing live: $100 shipped for 32GB, more

Amazon now offering 15% off $100 iTunes Gift Cards for Black Friday

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE: