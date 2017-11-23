9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Echo deals from $30, SanDisk Memory Sale, DJI Spark Drone $341, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon’s Alexa device Black Friday deals are here: Dot $30, new Echo $80, more!
Amazon’s new Cloud Cam gets first discount to $100 (Reg. $130)
Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Voice Remote drops to $25 (Reg. $40)
Save up to 30% off SanDisk memory products from $8, today only at Amazon
Score a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for $30 shipped, more from $15
DJI Black Friday drone deals score you major discounts: Spark $341, Mavic Pro $809, more
Nest Black Friday deals: 3rd Gen. Thermostat $199, E $149, Cam IQ $249, more
Anker’s biggest sale of the year arrives at Amazon for Black Friday w/ deals from $8
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Apple: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Watch from $179, Beats, much more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – our top 10 deals for Thanksgiving week (that we know of)
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 25 $179, Beats from $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Home Audio: Sonos PLAYBAR $600, Samsung Sound+ $300, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Games: PS4 Slim + $50 GC $199, PS4 Pro $350, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – 4K Ultra HDTVs: Sharp 50-inch Smart TV with Roku $180, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Smart Home: Amazon Echo $80, Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $160, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Amazon: Echo Dot $30, Kindle $50, Cloud Cam $100, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Google: Home $79, Nest Thermostat $199, Chromecast $20, more
Best of Black Friday 2017 – Streamers: Apple TV 4K + $50 GC, 4K Roku Stick+ $48, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sonos Black Friday deals hit with up to $170 off: PLAY:1 $149, much more
Retailers begin rolling out iPhone X/8/Plus Black Friday offers w/ up to $300 in gift cards
iPhone 6 no-contact pricing live: $100 shipped for 32GB, more
Thanksgiving Day 4K TV deals: 43-inch from $280, 60-inch from $550, more
Walmart Black Friday deals on Samsung 4K TVs: 55-inch $498 and 65-inch $848
Amazon now offering 15% off $100 iTunes Gift Cards for Black Friday
- Ring Smart Video Doorbell back to $99 & Pro model down to $200 for the holidays, more
- Beats Headphones Black Friday deals: urBeats $50, Powerbeats3 $125, more
- Today only, Sennheiser HD Bluetooth Headphones for $100 (Reg. $150)
- Best Buy will sell you a 4TB Western Digital Portable Hard Drive for $80 shipped, more
- Google Chromecast now available at $20 Black Friday pricing (Reg. $35)
- Amazon kicks off Black Friday TP-Link smart home and networking sale from $25
- Black Friday delivers all-time lows on favorite UE, JBL, more Bluetooth speakers from $32
- Save up to 45% on Philips Hue Smart Lights with Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, from $24
- Samsung’s affordable Chromebooks fall to under $100 for Black Friday
- Black Friday pricing on 802.11ac Google Wifi 3-pk is now live: $249 (Reg. $300)
- Walmart drops the VIZIO 32-inch 5.1-Ch. Soundbar to new low at $139, more from $29
- Outfit your home with SmartThings sensors and accessories at new lows from $20
- Amazon’s holiday book sale takes up to 25% off nearly any title
- Canon’s Black Friday sale is here: T6 w/ kit lens $229 (Refurb.), T6 3-lens bundle $500, more
- The amazing Monument Valley 2 on iOS gets first price drop for Black Friday: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Black Friday 2017 Game Consoles: PS4 + $50 GC $200, Xbox One $170, PS4 Pro $350, more
- Xbox One S 500GB bundle + free game & 1-month Game Pass: $190 shipped (live now!)
- Black Friday 2017 Game Deals: Call of Duty WWII $40, AC Origins $29, Switch games, more
- Nintendo’s holiday exclusive Legend of Zelda 2DS console is now in-stock!
- PlayStation 4 Pro hits lowest price ever for Black Friday: $350 (Reg. $400), more
- Instant Pot LUX50 5 Qt. pressure cooker drops to $49 (Reg. $70)
- Bring home the Lionel Polar Express Train Set for $52, today only
- This Ninja Professional Blender is $63 at Amazon (Reg. $120)
- Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler system hits Amazon low at $137 shipped, more
- Save up to 35% off select Dewalt tools at Amazon from $90 shipped
- Windscribe VPN: Lifetime Pro Subscriptions now $39
- GOOLOO 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter w/ USB ports for $52 (Reg. $70)
- Toys R Us Black Friday Nerf deals live: Terrascout Drone Blaster $100 + more from $4
- Keurig K55 Brewer and 40-ct. Variety Pack of K-Cups for $60 (Reg. $95) at Amazon
- Looking for a new Android phone? These Black Friday deals have you covered from $140
- Nordstrom Black Friday: Extra 20% off Cole Haan, Tory Burch, UGG, more
- Save up to 35% off Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers at Amazon from $13
- Pier One Imports Biggest Black Friday Ever with up to 50% off sitewide
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
- Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
- Home decor trends that we are loving for fall 2017 from $30
- LEGO intros Rey and Kylo Ren as the latest BrickHeadz to join its lineup
- BenQ is showing off its ‘first affordable 4K projector’ to the world
- Apogee’s new Lightning/USB MiC+ brings world-class quality to your iOS and Mac setup
- BoxLock is a new system of protecting your packages from theft at home
- NextDesk becomes XDesk, launches vintage ultra-premium executive standing workspaces
- Sephora’s Insider Sale is now live, here are our top picks
- Devialet unveils new sleek AirPlay-enabled Phantom speaker w/ 1200W of power
- Geio is the world’s first battle bot complete with futuristic design and FPS remote viewing
- Add new dishes to spruce up your holiday table before Thanksgiving
- MyLifter 2.0 is the smartest storage system to ever hit your garage
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition w/ all six episodes is out now for Mac [Video]
- Top advent calendars for 2017: Sephora, Harry Potter, LEGO, & more
- Polatap has to be the most portable Bluetooth audio and battery travel kit around