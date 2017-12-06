Google Chrome now supports ‘Smart Text Selection’ on Android Oreo devices

Android Oreo brings a lot of subtle improvements to Google’s OS, and one of the features that often floats under the radar is Smart Text Selection. Now, the latest stable version of Chrome for Android supports that feature.

If you’ll recall, Smart Text Selection in Android Oreo is designed to give you quick shortcuts to apps based on the text you highlight. For an example, highlighting an address gives you a shortcut to Google Maps, whereas highlighting a phone number would give you a shortcut to the dialer.

Needless to say, this is really handy functionality. However, the usefulness depends on where you can use it, and this feature is enabled on an app-by-app basis. In beta and dev versions of Chrome, Smart Text Selection has been enabled for some time. As spotted by XDA-Developers, the latest stable build of Chrome for Android now supports it.

Obviously, Chrome is one of the places this could especially come in handy for things such as phone numbers on websites and addresses in search results.

