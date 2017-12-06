Google Chrome now supports ‘Smart Text Selection’ on Android Oreo devices

- Dec. 6th 2017 7:20 am PT

View Comments

Android Oreo brings a lot of subtle improvements to Google’s OS, and one of the features that often floats under the radar is Smart Text Selection. Now, the latest stable version of Chrome for Android supports that feature.

The best gifts for Android users

If you’ll recall, Smart Text Selection in Android Oreo is designed to give you quick shortcuts to apps based on the text you highlight. For an example, highlighting an address gives you a shortcut to Google Maps, whereas highlighting a phone number would give you a shortcut to the dialer.

Needless to say, this is really handy functionality. However, the usefulness depends on where you can use it, and this feature is enabled on an app-by-app basis. In beta and dev versions of Chrome, Smart Text Selection has been enabled for some time. As spotted by XDA-Developers, the latest stable build of Chrome for Android now supports it.

Obviously, Chrome is one of the places this could especially come in handy for things such as phone numbers on websites and addresses in search results.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Chrome/OS

Chrome/OS

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo

Google's latest version of Android. While not introducing new UI changes, it does pack with it new APIs and improved notifications.
Chrome 63

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Moment Lenses for Pixel 2

Moment Lenses for Pixel 2
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier