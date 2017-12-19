Despite being discontinued, the ZTE Axon 7 might still get Android Oreo

Flagship Android smartphones typically ship with a 2-year promise for major updates, but for mid-range devices, it generally ends up being a shorter guarantee, especially for bigger updates. However, despite being over a year and a half old and no longer in production, ZTE is still working to prepare an Oreo update for the Axon 7.

The Axon 7 was a fan-favorite smartphone for its stellar build, speakers, and performance. Over the course of its life, ZTE also managed to keep the Axon 7 updated quite well as far as major updates and minor security patches. Now, we’re glad to see – courtesy of a ZTE employee – that Oreo is in the works.

We are announcing now that we are already developing android 8 for the Axon 7, your positive feedback has been inspiring us a lot and made us very happy and because of this we try to get it customer ready as soon as possible for the best customers in the world, and I ask for your understanding because we still need some time to perfect it.

Obviously, we have no details on a timeline for this release, or even an idea of what it will change, but it’s great to see that it’s on the roadmap. It’s important to note that this news comes through a European forum, so it’s also unclear what other regions this update would end up debuting in.

