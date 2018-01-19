OnePlus investigation finds up to 40,000 customers affected by credit card breach

Over the last week, OnePlus has been investigating a potential security breach after multiple customers reported fraudulent charges following purchases made on the company’s online store. After shutting down credit card payments several days ago, OnePlus has confirmed that there was, in fact, a malicious script that has stolen credit card information from up to 40,000 customers…

In a forum post published this morning, OnePlus has confirmed the security breach. According to the internal investigation, a malicious script was running on one of the company’s payment processing servers and was able to capture customer’s full credit card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes directly from the user’s browser window.

Thankfully, OnePlus states that customers who made purchases using a saved credit card, a credit card processed by PayPal, or through a PayPal account should not be affected.

OnePlus is still investigating if the malicious script was loaded onto its servers remotely or if someone had physical access to the machine. Either way, the company has been able to identify the exploit. But for now, OnePlus is still not accepting credit cards as a form of payment.

If you’re someone who has entered your credit card information into the OnePlus website for any reason over the last several months, make sure to monitor your account for fraudulent charges or look into cancelling your card. If you were one of the 40,000 people affected, OnePlus should be reaching out soon with a free year of credit monitoring.

