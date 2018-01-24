Google confirms I/O 2018 dates, ticket applications open Feb. 22

At midnight today, Google released a series of puzzles that when solved, unveiled the location and dates for I/O 2018. Sundar Pichai this afternoon confirmed the date, while Google announced that the ticket application process will begin next month.

Google I/O 2018 will officially run from Tuesday, May 8th to Thursday, May 10th. For the third year in a row, it will be held at the outdoor Shoreline Amphitheatre right next to the Googleplex.

The Google CEO joked that the team should make the puzzle “a bit harder next year.”

Meanwhile, the ticketing process appears to be unchanged from recent years. Starting Feburary 22 at 10AM, interested attendees will be able to submit an application detailing which Google products they are interested in learning more about.

After the period closes on February 27, Google will announce general and academic ticket recipients. After the initial selection, the company usually sends out some more tickets to those that have been wait-listed.

You nailed it. #io18 will be held May 8-10 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre! Apply to purchase a ticket from 2/22, 10AM PST to 2/27, 5PM PST. pic.twitter.com/yfRC949fee — Google Developers (@googledevs) January 24, 2018

