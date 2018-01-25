PSA: Reddit rolling out two-factor authentication using code generated on phone

Reddit is now offering the option of using two-factor authentication (2FA) to all users following successful trials with moderators and beta-testers …

You asked for it, and we’re delivering! Today, all Reddit users have the option to enable two-factor authentication for an additional layer of account security […] Two-factor adds more security to your Reddit account by requiring a second step to sign in. In this case, if you opt into 2FA, you’ll access a 6-digit verification code generated by your phone after a new sign-in attempt.

You need to enable 2FA on desktop, but it then works across desktop, mobile and third-party apps.

You can enable two-factor by selecting the password/email tab under your preferences on desktop. Select Enable under two-factor authentication and follow the steps given to you.

You’ll need an authenticator app which supports the TOTP protocol. Popular choices are Google Authenticator and Authy.

