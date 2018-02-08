Samsung kicks off Android Oreo rollout for Galaxy S8, available now in Germany

Android Oreo is slowly gaining market share, but it’s taking quite a while since no major players have jumped on board. However, after finishing up its beta program, it seems Samsung is starting to roll out Oreo to its Galaxy S8 flagship.

Over the course of a few months last year, Samsung beta tested Oreo on the Galaxy S8 for users in Korea and the US as well. That beta wrapped up earlier this year, and now the final release is starting to roll out in Germany.

Users in Germany are currently reporting firmware version G955XXU1CRAP (via SamMobile) which brings Oreo to the Galaxy S8+. The update carries the latest February security patch, and weighs in at 487MB.

It’s expected that Samsung will broaden this rollout soon, so we’re glad to see that it’s officially kicked off at this point. As you’d expect, this update carries all of the features Google added to Oreo, as well as some of Samsung’s own additions from “Samsung Experience 9.0,” which you can learn more about here.

