YouTube has disabled Logan Paul’s ad revenue due to his ‘recent pattern of behavior’

At the start of this year, YouTube was at the heart of a major controversy surrounding one of the platform’s biggest names — Logan Paul. Now, a few weeks later, Paul has returned to his channel, but YouTube isn’t done taking action against him, this time disabling all revenue on his channel.

YouTube announced earlier this morning that, in response to his “recent pattern of behavior,” ads on that channel were being disabled. That is, temporarily. Any way you slice it, this is a big move by YouTube, as Paul’s channel is estimated to generate up to a million dollars a month.

As The Verge points out, this move wasn’t made based on any one action, but rather over a pattern the creator has continually exhibited. His actions in the Aokigahara forest during a recent trip to Japan are obviously at the core of this, but it extends to other actions.

For example, Paul has recently posted videos in which he jokingly gave CPR to a fish taken out of a pond, and tasered a dead rat. Worse yet, he at one point encouraged the extremely dangerous Tide Pod Challenge to his audience.

Speaking to The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson had the following to say on the matter:

After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels. This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.

YouTube clearly stands against content like this, so it’s great to see strong action being taken. Other actions taken immediately following his Japan incident such as removing him from the Google Preferred Program and canceling YouTube Red projects undoubtedly made a hit, but taking away income, in general, is definitely a big deal that will hopefully get the point across.

