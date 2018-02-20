Optional security update now available for most Chromebooks, will wipe all local data

Chrome OS is arguably one of the most secure operating systems, but from time to time things need to be upgraded. Recently, Google released a new optional security update to keep your Chromebook secure.
Generally speaking, updates on Chrome OS are a breeze. They patch bugs, add features, and fix security holes as well. The common thread through all of that, though, is how the update is performed. A simple reboot and 10 seconds later, your Chromebook is ready to use once again with the update applied, even if you’re on beta software.
However, Google is currently making an optional security update available for all Chrome OS users. Detailed by ChromeUnboxed, this Trusted Mobile Platform (TPM) update is completely optional.
If you choose to apply the update, you’ll be applying a patch which squashes a bug that left private TPM keys vulnerable to attack. Unlike most updates, this optional update requires not just a simple reboot, but a full powerwash of your machine.
This vulnerability is very limited, as it would take ages for a brute-force attack to actually attack just one of the TPM keys. However, it’s still something that needs to be patched to keep Chrome OS fully secure, and it affects a massive number of Chromebooks as well, all of which are listed below.
If you are using any of the machines listed at the bottom of this article, you’ll want to check and see if your machine is up to date. To do that, you’ll want to visit chrome://system and hit CTRL+F and type in “TPM.” From there you’ll be able to see your TPM version. If your version is not one of the ones below, you’ll need to perform an update.
- 0000000000000422 – 4.34
- 000000000000062b – 6.43
- 0000000000008521 – 133.33
If you do need to update, the process is simple. Since this will powerwash your machine, you’ll first want to backup any files you’d like to keep. Then, simply perform a powerwash on the machine.
The last step is the most important. When you reach the powerwash screen, there’s a box that gives you the option to “update firmware for added security.” As long as that’s checked, you’ll be up to date when the machine reboots and you’ve signed in.
Here’s a list of Chromebooks that are affected by this vulnerability:
- asuka – Dell Chromebook 13 3380
- auron-paine – Acer Chromebook 11 (C740)
- auron-yuna – Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571)
- banjo – Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)
- banon – Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)
- buddy – Acer Chromebase 24
- candy – Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)
- caroline – Samsung Chromebook Pro
- cave – ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
- celes – Samsung Chromebook 3
- chell – HP Chromebook 13 G1
- clapper – Lenovo N20 Chromebook
- cyan – Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T / C738T)
- daisy-skate – HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2
- daisy-spring – HP Chromebook 11 1100-1199 / HP Chromebook 11 G1
- edgar – Acer Chromebook 14 (CB3-431)
- elm – Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T)
- enguarde – ASI Chromebook
- enguarde – Crambo Chromebook
- enguarde – CTL N6 Education Chromebook
- enguarde – Education Chromebook
- enguarde – eduGear Chromebook R
- enguarde – Edxis Education Chromebook
- enguarde – JP Sa Couto Chromebook
- enguarde – Lenovo N21 Chromebook
- enguarde – M&A Chromebook
- enguarde – RGS Education Chromebook
- enguarde – Senkatel C1101 Chromebook
- enguarde – True IDC Chromebook
- enguarde – Videonet Chromebook
- expresso – Bobicus Chromebook 11
- expresso – Consumer Chromebook
- expresso – Edxis Chromebook
- expresso – HEXA Chromebook Pi
- falco – HP Chromebook 14
- gandof – Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015 Edition)
- glimmer – Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook
- gnawty – Acer Chromebook 11 (C730 / C730E)
- gnawty – Acer Chromebook 11 (C735)
- guado – ASUS Chromebox CN62
- hana – Lenovo N23 Yoga/Flex 11 Chromebook
- hana – Poin2 Chromebook 14heli – Haier Chromebook 11 G2
- kefka – Dell Chromebook 11 Model 3180
- kefka – Dell Chromebook 11 3189
- kevin – Samsung Chromebook Plus
- kip – HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3
- kip – HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE
- kip – HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4
- lars – Acer Chromebook 11 (C771, C771T)
- lars – Acer Chromebook 14 for work (CP5-471)
- leon – Toshiba Chromebook
- link – Google Chromebook Pixel
- lulu – Dell Chromebook 13 7310
- mccloud – Acer Chromebox
- monroe – LG Chromebase 22CB25S
- monroe – LG Chromebase 22CV241
- ninja – AOPEN Chromebox Commercial
- nyan-big – Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)
- nyan-blaze – HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3
- nyan-kitty – Acer Chromebase
- orco – Lenovo 100S Chromebook
- panther – ASUS Chromebox CN60
- peach-pi – Samsung Chromebook 2 13″
- peach-pit – Samsung Chromebook 2 11″
- peppy – Acer C720 Chromebook
- quawks – ASUS Chromebook C300
- reks – Lenovo N22 (Touch) Chromebook
- reks – Lenovo N23 Chromebook
- reks – Lenovo N23 Chromebook (Touch)
- reks – Lenovo N42 (Touch) Chromebook
- relm – Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731)
- relm – CTL NL61 Chromebook
- relm – Edxis Education Chromebook
- relm – HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE
- relm – Mecer V2 Chromebook
- rikku – Acer Chromebox CXI2
- samus – Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)
- sentry – Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook
- setzer – HP Chromebook 11 G5 / HP Chromebook 11-vxxx
- squawks – ASUS Chromebook C200
- sumo – AOpen Chromebase Commercial
- swanky – Toshiba Chromebook 2
- terra – ASUS Chromebook C202SA
- terra – ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA
- tidus – Lenovo ThinkCentre Chromebox
- tricky – Dell Chromebox
- ultima – Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook 3rd Gen (Yoga/Clamshell)
- veyron-fievel – AOpen Chromebox Mini
- veyron-jaq – Haier Chromebook 11
- veyron-jaq – Medion Akoya S2013veyron-jaq – True IDC Chromebook 11
- veyron-jaq – Xolo Chromebook
- veyron-jerry – CTL J2 / J4 Chromebook for Education
- veyron-jerry – eduGear Chromebook K Series
- veyron-jerry – Epik 11.6″ Chromebook ELB1101
- veyron-jerry – HiSense Chromebook 11
- veyron-jerry – Mecer Chromebook
- veyron-jerry – NComputing Chromebook CX100
- veyron-jerry – Poin2 Chromebook 11
- veyron-jerry – Positivo Chromebook CH1190
- veyron-jerry – VideoNet Chromebook BL10
- veyron-mickey – ASUS Chromebit CS10
- veyron-mighty – Chromebook PCM-116E
- veyron-mighty – eduGear Chromebook M Series
- veyron-mighty – Haier Chromebook 11e
- veyron-mighty – Lumos Education Chromebook
- veyron-mighty – MEDION Chromebook S2015
- veyron-mighty – Nexian Chromebook 11.6-inch
- veyron-mighty – Prowise 11.6″ Entry Line Chromebook
- veyron-mighty – Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook
- veyron-mighty – Viglen Chromebook 11
- veyron-minnie – ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA
- veyron-speedy – ASUS Chromebook C201PA
- veyron-tiger – AOpen Chromebase Mini
- winky – Samsung Chromebook 2 11 – XE500C12
- wizpig – CTL J5 Chromebook
- wizpig – Edugear CMT Chromebook
- wizpig – Haier Convertible Chromebook 11 C
- wizpig – PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B
- wizpig – Prowise ProLine Chromebook
- wizpig – Viglen Chromebook 360
- wolf – Dell Chromebook 11
- zako – HP Chromebox CB1-(000-099) / HP Chromebox G1/ HP Chromebox for Meetings
