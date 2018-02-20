Optional security update now available for most Chromebooks, will wipe all local data

Chrome OS is arguably one of the most secure operating systems, but from time to time things need to be upgraded. Recently, Google released a new optional security update to keep your Chromebook secure.

Generally speaking, updates on Chrome OS are a breeze. They patch bugs, add features, and fix security holes as well. The common thread through all of that, though, is how the update is performed. A simple reboot and 10 seconds later, your Chromebook is ready to use once again with the update applied, even if you’re on beta software.

However, Google is currently making an optional security update available for all Chrome OS users. Detailed by ChromeUnboxed, this Trusted Mobile Platform (TPM) update is completely optional.

If you choose to apply the update, you’ll be applying a patch which squashes a bug that left private TPM keys vulnerable to attack. Unlike most updates, this optional update requires not just a simple reboot, but a full powerwash of your machine.

This vulnerability is very limited, as it would take ages for a brute-force attack to actually attack just one of the TPM keys. However, it’s still something that needs to be patched to keep Chrome OS fully secure, and it affects a massive number of Chromebooks as well, all of which are listed below.

If you are using any of the machines listed at the bottom of this article, you’ll want to check and see if your machine is up to date. To do that, you’ll want to visit chrome://system and hit CTRL+F and type in “TPM.” From there you’ll be able to see your TPM version. If your version is not one of the ones below, you’ll need to perform an update.

0000000000000422 – 4.34

000000000000062b – 6.43

0000000000008521 – 133.33

If you do need to update, the process is simple. Since this will powerwash your machine, you’ll first want to backup any files you’d like to keep. Then, simply perform a powerwash on the machine.

The last step is the most important. When you reach the powerwash screen, there’s a box that gives you the option to “update firmware for added security.” As long as that’s checked, you’ll be up to date when the machine reboots and you’ve signed in.

Here’s a list of Chromebooks that are affected by this vulnerability:

asuka – Dell Chromebook 13 3380

auron-paine – Acer Chromebook 11 (C740)

auron-yuna – Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571)

banjo – Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)

banon – Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

buddy – Acer Chromebase 24

candy – Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)

caroline – Samsung Chromebook Pro

cave – ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

celes – Samsung Chromebook 3

Chromebook 3 chell – HP Chromebook 13 G1

clapper – Lenovo N20 Chromebook

cyan – Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T / C738T)

daisy-skate – HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2

daisy-spring – HP Chromebook 11 1100-1199 / HP Chromebook 11 G1

edgar – Acer Chromebook 14 (CB3-431)

elm – Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T)

enguarde – ASI Chromebook

enguarde – Crambo Chromebook

enguarde – CTL N6 Education Chromebook

enguarde – Education Chromebook

enguarde – eduGear Chromebook R

enguarde – Edxis Education Chromebook

enguarde – JP Sa Couto Chromebook

enguarde – Lenovo N21 Chromebook

enguarde – M&A Chromebook

enguarde – RGS Education Chromebook

enguarde – Senkatel C1101 Chromebook

enguarde – True IDC Chromebook

enguarde – Videonet Chromebook

expresso – Bobicus Chromebook 11

expresso – Consumer Chromebook

expresso – Edxis Chromebook

expresso – HEXA Chromebook Pi

falco – HP Chromebook 14

gandof – Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015 Edition)

glimmer – Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook

gnawty – Acer Chromebook 11 (C730 / C730E)

gnawty – Acer Chromebook 11 (C735)

guado – ASUS Chromebox CN62

hana – Lenovo N23 Yoga/Flex 11 Chromebook

hana – Poin2 Chromebook 14heli – Haier Chromebook 11 G2

kefka – Dell Chromebook 11 Model 3180

kefka – Dell Chromebook 11 3189

kevin – Samsung Chromebook Plus

kip – HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3

kip – HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE

kip – HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4

lars – Acer Chromebook 11 (C771, C771T)

lars – Acer Chromebook 14 for work (CP5-471)

leon – Toshiba Chromebook

link – Google Chromebook Pixel

lulu – Dell Chromebook 13 7310

mccloud – Acer Chromebox

monroe – LG Chromebase 22CB25S

monroe – LG Chromebase 22CV241

ninja – AOPEN Chromebox Commercial

nyan-big – Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)

nyan-blaze – HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3

nyan-kitty – Acer Chromebase

orco – Lenovo 100S Chromebook

panther – ASUS Chromebox CN60

peach-pi – Samsung Chromebook 2 13″

peach-pit – Samsung Chromebook 2 11″

Chromebook 2 11″ peppy – Acer C720 Chromebook

quawks – ASUS Chromebook C300

reks – Lenovo N22 (Touch) Chromebook

reks – Lenovo N23 Chromebook

reks – Lenovo N23 Chromebook (Touch)

reks – Lenovo N42 (Touch) Chromebook

relm – Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731)

relm – CTL NL61 Chromebook

relm – Edxis Education Chromebook

relm – HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

relm – Mecer V2 Chromebook

rikku – Acer Chromebox CXI2

samus – Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

sentry – Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook

setzer – HP Chromebook 11 G5 / HP Chromebook 11-vxxx

squawks – ASUS Chromebook C200

sumo – AOpen Chromebase Commercial

swanky – Toshiba Chromebook 2

terra – ASUS Chromebook C202SA

terra – ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA

tidus – Lenovo ThinkCentre Chromebox

tricky – Dell Chromebox

ultima – Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook 3rd Gen (Yoga/Clamshell)

veyron-fievel – AOpen Chromebox Mini

veyron-jaq – Haier Chromebook 11

veyron-jaq – Medion Akoya S2013veyron-jaq – True IDC Chromebook 11

veyron-jaq – Xolo Chromebook

veyron-jerry – CTL J2 / J4 Chromebook for Education

veyron-jerry – eduGear Chromebook K Series

veyron-jerry – Epik 11.6″ Chromebook ELB1101

veyron-jerry – HiSense Chromebook 11

veyron-jerry – Mecer Chromebook

veyron-jerry – NComputing Chromebook CX100

veyron-jerry – Poin2 Chromebook 11

veyron-jerry – Positivo Chromebook CH1190

veyron-jerry – VideoNet Chromebook BL10

veyron-mickey – ASUS Chromebit CS10

veyron-mighty – Chromebook PCM-116E

veyron-mighty – eduGear Chromebook M Series

veyron-mighty – Haier Chromebook 11e

veyron-mighty – Lumos Education Chromebook

veyron-mighty – MEDION Chromebook S2015

veyron-mighty – Nexian Chromebook 11.6-inch

veyron-mighty – Prowise 11.6″ Entry Line Chromebook

veyron-mighty – Sector 5 E1 Rugged Chromebook

veyron-mighty – Viglen Chromebook 11

veyron-minnie – ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA

veyron-speedy – ASUS Chromebook C201PA

veyron-tiger – AOpen Chromebase Mini

winky – Samsung Chromebook 2 11 – XE500C12

wizpig – CTL J5 Chromebook

wizpig – Edugear CMT Chromebook

wizpig – Haier Convertible Chromebook 11 C

wizpig – PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B

wizpig – Prowise ProLine Chromebook

wizpig – Viglen Chromebook 360

wolf – Dell Chromebook 11

zako – HP Chromebox CB1-(000-099) / HP Chromebox G1/ HP Chromebox for Meetings

