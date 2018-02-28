9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk Amazon Sale from $19, Samsung Galaxy S9/+ cases $10.50, Anker Accessories, more

- Feb. 28th 2018 10:33 am PT

View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

SanDisk 1-Day sale at Amazon + B&H has deals from $19, 400GB microSDXC $190, more

Samsung Galaxy S9/+ cases in multiple colors/styles from just $10.50 shipped

Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more

Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $279 price drop, now $920

Save $150 with tax in NY/NJ only on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,349 shipped

Take $399 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in both colors

Apple’s new 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K display $500 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped

Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace

MORE NEW DEALS:

Add a 43-inch 1080p Chromecast-enabled TV to any room for $200 shipped 

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’

Switch out your winter bedding with these 5 spring linen essentials

Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder

9to5Toys Lunch Break

