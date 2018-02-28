9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk Amazon Sale from $19, Samsung Galaxy S9/+ cases $10.50, Anker Accessories, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
SanDisk 1-Day sale at Amazon + B&H has deals from $19, 400GB microSDXC $190, more
Samsung Galaxy S9/+ cases in multiple colors/styles from just $10.50 shipped
Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more
Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $279 price drop, now $920
Save $150 with tax in NY/NJ only on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,349 shipped
Take $399 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in both colors
Apple’s new 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K display $500 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped
Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add a 43-inch 1080p Chromecast-enabled TV to any room for $200 shipped
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Domino’s, Airbnb, Toys R Us, Burger King, more
- DSW cuts an extra 30% off clearance boots & booties: ALDO, Clarks, Steve Madden, more
- Add the sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker to your setup for $180
- Gap One-Day Sale knocks an extra 50% off clearance + 40% off regular priced items
- Capture beautiful scenes w/ Brinno’s Pro HDR Time-Lapse Video Camera: $119 (Reg. $170)
- Moosejaw is offering up to 50% off jackets & footwear: North Face, Patagonia, more
- eBay knocks 20% off orders of $25+ in home & garden, sporting goods, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lost Phone the game, 8bitWar, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $40, Wolfenstein Two-Pack $20, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav Smart USB Car Charger w/ Parking Assist $16, more
- Nivea Men’s Energy Lotion gets you ready for warmer weather w/ SPF 15 for $3
- Dial Antibacterial Bar Soap 30-pack in various scents for $12 (Reg. $15)
- Make smoothies & milkshakes in your own kitchen w/ Ninja Blender Duo: $125 (Reg. $250)
- Converse is taking 25% off clearance styles: Chuck Taylor, Thunderbolt, more
- Enjoy Cleaner, Faster Torrenting with Streamza: 200GB/mo. for $40
- Jump into Alexa w/ an Amazon Tap Speaker for $50 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
- Stabilize your camera shots w/ ikan’s 3-axis gimbal: $280 shipped (Reg. $340+)
- Lullabi Blackout Window Curtains 40% off at Amazon today: 2-Pack Extreme $28, more
- Columbia is taking up to 40% off its best gear: jackets, vests, shoes, & more
- Philips Multigroom Shaver Kit w/ Storage Case hits Amazon low at $30 shipped (today only)
- Amazon 1-day car seat sale up to 30% off: Britax B-Safe 35 Infant $116, more
- Apple increases its inventory on refurb Apple Watch Series 3, variety of styles from $279
- Costco has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB on sale for $300 (Reg. $429)
- Apple iPad mini 4 128GB now $300, latest 9.7-inch model from $270
- Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more
- Nexomon action-RPG for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Fontmania iOS creativity app now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $5)
- Fowlst action-arcade game for iOS gets first price drop: $1 (50% off)
- Infinity Dungeon VIP for iOS is now available for FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’
Switch out your winter bedding with these 5 spring linen essentials
Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder
- Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50
- Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
- The Flyride personal watercraft puts you in the air, doing barrel rolls and more
- Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids