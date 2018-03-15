9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Nexus 9 Tablet $160, Powerbeats3 Headphones $100, Google Assistant Smart Plug $14, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up a Google Nexus 9 Android Tablet today from just $160 shipped at Amazon
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones drop to under $100 shipped, today only
Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $60 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Alexa & Google Assistant Smart Plug $14, more
Aukey’s 6-lane Wide Angle 1080p Dash Camera drops to $47 shipped (Reg. $57)
Hisense’s 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV falls to $319 shipped (Reg. $420)
Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
Anker Amazon Pi Day Sale has iPhone X under $4, top-rated charging gear, more
Hands-on w/ the iPhone-size ‘Crave Plus’ 10,000 mAh Portable Charger + 40% off deal [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
August 2nd Gen. Smart Lock hits new Amazon all-time low at $124.50 (Reg. $150)
- BB-9E iOS/Android-Enabled Droid with Trainer drops to Amazon low at $80 shipped
- Logitech’s new G560 gaming speakers bring RGB immersion to your desktop
- This 50-mile Indoor HDTV Antenna is a great option for March Madness at $11 Prime shipped
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Chipotle Gift Cards now 16% off: $30 for $25 w/ free email delivery
- Make the perfect cup of tea w/ the automatic Breville One Touch Maker: $192 (Reg. $250)
- Canon St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes extra 15% off refurb DSLR, more: Rebel T6 Bundle $433, more
- Microsoft’s Precision Wireless Mouse has magnetic scrolling for Mac and PC, now $73
- Pilot Aukey’s Mini Drone from your iPhone for just $10 Prime shipped
- iClever Portable 16750mAH Power Bank w/ Micro USB & Lightning: $28 shipped (Reg. $36)
- Get an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries for $12 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Videoshop, more
- Beholder for iOS now matching lowest price on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Today’s Best Console Games: Hitman GOTY $24, Enter the Gungeon Switch $11, more
- Canon’s best-selling PIXMA AiO AirPrint-enabled Printer drops to $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Refresh your sock drawer w/ today’s Gold Box: 20-Pairs HEAD Athletic No-Shows for $20, more
- Sistema To Go Collection Salad Food Storage Container matching low at $6 Prime shipped
- PUMA takes a rare extra 20% off sale items: shoes, apparel, accessories from $6
- Maybelline Great Lash Volumizing Mascara via Amazon is just $2 (Reg. $5)
- Under Armour gear and apparel is up to 70% off at Macy’s w/ deals for $9
- ASICS, adidas, New Balance & more are up to 75% off during 6PM’s Sport Meets Street Sale
- The 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar now $1,280 (Reg. $1,499)
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + 512GB SSD now $299 off
- Pick up a prev. gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB for $1,800, today only
- Best Buy and Sprint launch aggressive iPhone payment plan offers: X 64GB from $360, more
- The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle offers 10 elite apps: BusyCal, HoudahSpot, more for $15
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350
- One of the best iOS photo apps is yours for nothing, Pixomatic FREE for very first time
- The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android now 50% off
- Iron Marines iOS strategy-sci-fi combat game matching all-time low at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards for iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $1+)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking
- The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaks ahead of tomorrow’s big announcement
- Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off
- Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
- SteelSeries unveils “the first high-res certified audio systems for gaming”
- Joanna Gaines new spring line for Target was just released with prices starting at $3
- Garmin unveils Tactix Charlie smartwatch w/ 12-day battery, location tracking, more
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online
- Original Penguin x AJR collaborate on new music video and clothing line w/ prices from $35
- A French startup has made a wall-mounted cryptocurrency mine that also heats your home
- Nintendo Direct unveils Super Smash Bros. on Switch, Mario Tennis Aces, [Video]
- Leica unveils new M-Series Stealth Edition Camera w/ glow in the dark paint job
- Best containers to keep your LEGO bricks organized from $15
- Crate & kids is here, Crate & Barrel’s newest addition to replace Land of Nod
- MIT students smash the Rubik’s Cube robotic solve time by using Playstation 3 Eye webcams
- Activision unveils Call of Duty Black Ops 4, set for release in October [Video]
- Best Console Game Releases for March: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Kirby, more
- Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
- The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month