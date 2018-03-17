Samsung now offering discounted accessory bundles w/ Galaxy S9/S9+ purchases

In past years, Samsung has enticed new customers thinking about purchasing its latest and greatest smartphone by including freebies or offering discounted prices. This year, the company has instead decided to offer heavily discounted accessory bundles for those who order a Galaxy S9 or S9+…

Cell Phones from Amazon

As you can see from the images below, Samsung is offering a “Power Bundle” and an “Ultimate Play Bundle.” The first one, which includes a wireless charger, battery pack, and car charger, is valued at $170 but can be yours for $49. The other bundle consists of a wireless charger, IconX wireless buds, and a Gear VR. This one is valued at $400 but can be added to your order for just $99.

If this isn’t enough to get you interested in purchasing a new phone, Samsung is also offering a free Galaxy S9 for anyone on Verizon who buys an S9 or S9+. You will have to pay for both up front, but Samsung will give you credit back in the value of the second S9. Additionally, you can get 50% off a T-Mobile S9 or S9+ when you finance the purchase and trade in an eligible phone.

You can purchase your Galaxy S9 or S9+ from Samsung here and choose which bundle or deal you want right before checkout. Don’t wait long though because this promo is only good now through April 6.

Also, make sure to check out our guides for the best cases, cables, and chargers as well as microSD cards to go with your new Samsung handset.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: