9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QuietComfort 25 $148, Assistant Wi-Fi Plugs $18, Best Buy Sale, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones w/ best-in-class noise cancelling now $148 shipped
Control multiple outlets w/ this 2-pack of Assistant/Alexa Wi-Fi plugs for $18
Best Buy 24-hr. Flash Sale: JayBird RUN Headphones $160, TVs, Sphero Droids, more
Best Buy’s 24-hr. Flash Sale is loaded w/ Apple deals: MacBook Air $650, Apple Watch S3 $299, much more
Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more
Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]
Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nokia’s Steel HR smartwatch has up to 24 days of battery: $163.50 (Reg. $200)
- Solo Bryant Rolling Laptop Case is perfect for your MacBook at $40 (Reg. $70)
- Bring the Eiffel Tower Home w/ this 216-piece 3D Ravensburger puzzle: $17 (Reg. up to $30)
- Seagate’s 8TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD keeps family memories safe for $140 (Reg. up to $190)
- This 15-inch MacBook Backpack also has a USB port to charge a device: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Anker iPhone 7/8 Plus Cases from $7 Prime shipped in various styles
- UGG, North Face, Levi’s & more up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale
- Gerber EVO Folding Serrated Tanto Knife hits Amazon low at $11 Prime shipped
- Nintendo’s official Switch AC Adapter drops to $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Wireless Headphones $22, more
- DSW cuts an extra 25% off during is Biggest Nike Event Ever: sneakers, socks & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Day R Premium, OfficeSuite PRO, more
- Oakley takes a rare up to 50% off jackets, shirts, shorts, backpacks & more from $15
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins $24, Rayman Legends Switch $15, more
- Illuminate your outdoor space w/ AmazonBasics 48-foot string lights from $31.50
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Costco once again drops AirPods to $140 shipped, while supplies last
- Macy’s Easter Sale cuts an extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Clarks, Calvin Klein & more
- Grab a new washable dog bed while they are 25% off at Amazon, from $55 (today only)
- Yuneec Q500 Quadcopter Drone w/ 4K cam & grip mount for $375 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $700)
- Lucid Memory Foam Mattress Toppers 25% off today at Amazon starting from $34 shipped
- Grab Apple HomePod in white today for $330 shipped (Reg. $349)
- iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more
- This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)
- How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
- Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs
- What the Golf? for Mac is ridiculous, hilarious and perfect for people that hate golf [Video]
- CB2 x Fred Segal Pool Party collaboration has you ready for warmer weather get-togethers
- LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigure
- adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
- Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
- Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- Here are the five top style trends you need for under $100
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking