9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QuietComfort 25 $148, Assistant Wi-Fi Plugs $18, Best Buy Sale, more

- Mar. 28th 2018 10:17 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones w/ best-in-class noise cancelling now $148 shipped 

Control multiple outlets w/ this 2-pack of Assistant/Alexa Wi-Fi plugs for $18

Best Buy 24-hr. Flash Sale: JayBird RUN Headphones $160, TVs, Sphero Droids, more

Best Buy’s 24-hr. Flash Sale is loaded w/ Apple deals: MacBook Air $650, Apple Watch S3 $299, much more

Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more

Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]

Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nokia’s Steel HR smartwatch has up to 24 days of battery: $163.50 (Reg. $200) 

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation

Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case

Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute

Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800