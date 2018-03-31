Roundup: All the April Fools’ ‘announcements’ from Google, Alphabet, and more

Google takes April Fools’ very, very seriously. While other companies might do one or two announcements, multiple teams at Google step up and add an Easter Egg (some golden) to their products and services.

In 2018, April Fools’ again falls on a weekend and while other companies announced on Friday, Google is being a traditionalist and unveiling their jokes beginning the day before and going into Sunday. Be sure to join us for live breaking coverage of all the shenanigans from Google, Alphabet, and the rest of the tech industry.

Google Maps: Where’s Waldo?

The first April Fools’ joke appears to be in Google Maps, with the Twitter account teasing something yesterday. In hindsight, the “Where’s Waldo?” aspect is somewhat obvious from the tweet.

In a blog post penned by Waldo, the beloved stripped book character is using Maps’ “Location sharing” feature. When you’re in the Android, iOS, and desktop app this week, you might notice the character popping up from the side of the screen. Tapping opens the prompt where users can play a game to find him and other characters. Afterwards, users will be taken to a crowded illustration to spot them.

23andMe + Lexus

Through an exclusive partnership, 23andMe’s breakthrough science will analyze each of your 23 pairs of chromosomes to fully unlock your DNA profile and pair you with the Lexus you were made to drive.

Introducing Genetic Select by Lexus and @23andMe. The world’s first service that uses human genetics to match you with the car of your genes. #GeneticSelect https://t.co/CY37JMFr9v pic.twitter.com/jbV2srC4ma — Lexus (@Lexus) March 29, 2018

Gboard: Swiping on physical keys

With April Fools’ properly underway in other parts of the world, the Google Japanese input team unveiled a way to swipe on physical keyboards. This Gboard physical keyboard allows users to draw out the shape of the character they want by clicking down on physical keys with a connected device then translating your input into the desired letter.

It comes as the Gboard 7.1 beta is actually prepping more handwriting keyboard settings, while Google has neatly created a demo of this that works on the web with TensorFlow.js.

